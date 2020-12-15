In pics: 2021 Volvo S60 seeks to play a balancing act 7 Photos . Updated: 15 Dec 2020, 12:47 PM IST HT Auto Desk The 2021 Volvo S60 gets a four-cylinder petrol engine that punches out 190 hp and has 300 Nm of torque for a spirited intent. 1/7S60 from Volvo will be launched in India in March of 2021 while bookings for the sedan will start in January. It will be offered in the country in the T4 Inscription alone. 2/7The front profile of the S60 is marked by the typical Volvo inscription grille with the trademark diagonal badge. The Thor hammer LED head lights with auto-bending feature sit smart on either side. 3/7The rear too has been re-designed and now gets C-shaped tail lights and a more pronounced back. The shark-fin antennae sits on top while the T4 and Volvo badge are on either side here. 4/7There is a nine-inch vertical infotainment system inside the Volvo sedan. It is large, vivid, easy to reach and responsive. The display also has an entire page for the safety features on offer, and all of these can be activated or deactivated from here. 5/7The front seats also come with lumber support adjustments, memory function and the under-thigh support can be extended. There is also a large panoramic sunroof in the sedan. 6/7The new S60 is right up there with four-zone climate control, Clean Zone air purifier tech, wireless phone charging and a 14-speaker Harman Kardon system. 7/7The rear seats offer generous amounts of knee-room, under-thigh support and head room while the cushioning and back recline angle are decent.