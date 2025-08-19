You can now choose HT Auto as your preferred news source on Google

Google is changing the way you consume news online. With its newly launched “Preferred Sources" feature, the search giant is giving users more control over what shows up in their Top Stories feed. Instead of relying entirely on Google’s preset algorithms, you can now pick HT Auto as your trusted news outlet that you want to see first.

For readers, this means staying updated with content that you already trust and value. For publishers, it opens an opportunity to build stronger, long-term relationships with their audience.

What is Google’s Preferred Sources feature?

As announced in Google’s blog post last week, the feature allows users to customise search results by adding their favourite websites and blogs as “preferred sources." Once added, stories from these outlets will appear more prominently within the Top Stories carousel whenever they publish fresh and relevant updates on the topic you’re searching.

Here’s how it works:

-Search for any trending topic on Google.

-In the Top Stories section, tap the new “sources" icon.

-Select your preferred websites, such as HT Auto.

-Refresh the page, and your chosen sources will now consistently appear in your Top Stories feed.

Additionally, a new “From your sources" section will show up below the Top Stories block, so you can easily discover more content from the outlets you follow. Importantly, there is no limit to the number of sources you can select.

Why you should add HT Auto as your preferred source

With millions of readers engaging with HT Auto every day, the publication has established itself as a trusted destination for credible, fast, and in-depth automotive journalism. From breaking car launches and technology innovations to market trends, reviews, and industry insights, HT Auto has consistently delivered coverage that enthusiasts, buyers, and industry professionals rely on.

In an era of misinformation and AI-generated noise, turning to a dependable source becomes all the more essential. By choosing HT Auto as your go-to platform, you ensure you stay ahead on everything that matters in the world of mobility, be it exclusive first drives, expert reviews, EV and hybrid updates, or analysis of how global and local automotive policies are shaping the future of mobility.

Available in India and the US

The feature is currently rolling out in the US and India, two of Google’s biggest markets. Over time, it will likely expand to more countries.

With Preferred Sources, Google has put the choice back into the hands of the reader. And if you want accuracy, speed, and reliable reporting, adding HT Auto to your preferred list should be your first step.

