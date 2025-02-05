Honda Amaze gets a price hike. Check new price 

Published Feb 05, 2025

The introductory prices of the Honda Amaze have finally ended. 

 Now, the Honda Amaze starts at 8.09 lakh and goes up to 11.19 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom. 

The ZX variant receives the biggest price hike of 30,000, the V MT and VX MT's prices are increased by 10,000 and V CVT and VX CVT get a price increase of 15,000. 

The new Honda Amaze goes against the Hyundai Aura and recently updated Tata Tigor and Maruti Suzuki Dzire.

The latest generation of the Honda Amaze is equipped with the well-known 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, which has been calibrated to deliver 89 bhp and a peak torque of 110 Nm.

It is coupled with a 5-speed manual transmission as well as a continuously variable transmission (CVT), the latter of which is unique within its segment.

Honda claims that the manual version of the Amaze delivers a fuel efficiency of 18.65 kmpl, while the automatic variant boasts a mileage of 19.46 kmpl. 

Honda is not offering any CNG powertrain from the factory. 

But there is a conversion kit available through the dealers. 
