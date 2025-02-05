Honda Amaze gets a price hike. Check new price 

The introductory prices of the Honda Amaze have finally ended.
Now, the Honda Amaze starts at ₹8.09 lakh and goes up to ₹11.19 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom.
The ZX variant receives the biggest price hike of ₹30,000, the V MT and VX MT's prices are increased by ₹10,000 and V CVT and VX CVT get a price increase of ₹15,000.
The new Honda Amaze goes against the Hyundai Aura and recently updated Tata Tigor and Maruti Suzuki Dzire.
The latest generation of the Honda Amaze is equipped with the well-known 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, which has been calibrated to deliver 89 bhp and a peak torque of 110 Nm.
It is coupled with a 5-speed manual transmission as well as a continuously variable transmission (CVT), the latter of which is unique within its segment.
Honda claims that the manual version of the Amaze delivers a fuel efficiency of 18.65 kmpl, while the automatic variant boasts a mileage of 19.46 kmpl.
Honda is not offering any CNG powertrain from the factory.
But there is a conversion kit available through the dealers.