Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
Home Auto News While India still waits, Tesla officially enters Turkish market

While India still waits, Tesla officially enters Turkish market

Tesla has appointed Kemal Geçer as its general manager for the Turkish market. The EV maker is also working on building Supercharger network in the country.
By HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 24 Jan 2022, 05:48 PM
Tesla Model 3

Though Tesla entered India a year ago by registering its Indian arm as Tesla India Motors and Energy Pvt Ltd with RoC Bangalore, the company has yet not introduced any of its electric vehicles in the country. Meanwhile, the EV company has officially entered another high-population market - Turkey.

Trending Cars

Find More Cars
Kia Seltos
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 9.95 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 5.58 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Nexon
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 7 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Punch
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 5.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Mahindra Xuv700
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 12.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Honda All New City
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 11 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 7.61 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Renault Kiger
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 5.45 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Hyundai Creta
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 10 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Mahindra Thar
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 12.79 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare

Tesla has appointed Kemal Geçer as the general manager of its new market, Motor 1 reported. The EV maker is also currently working on developing a Supercharger network in the country. Tesla's website lists that it is coming up with Superchargers in Ankara, Antalya, Aydin, Bursa, Edirne, Istanbul and Konya, to name a few regions of the country.

Tesla's Supercharge efforts also spans most of the Balkans region with a number of fast charging points in Bulgaria, Serbia, Romania, and other countries from the region, the report stated.

(Also read | Tesla CEO Elon Musk has found a friend in Aaditya Thackeray. Here is why)

Last year, nearly 4,000 electric cars were sold in Turkey, which is more than double of just 1,600 electric cars sold in the country in 2020. Currently, an estimated 7,000 - 8,000 electric vehicles are registered in the country for public use. Now, with Tesla's official launch in the country, the number of electric vehicles is expected to get a boost with an increase in demand of such vehicles.

Coming to Tesla's India launch, the company's CEO Elon Musk recently said in a Twitter reply that the EV maker is “still working through a lot of challenges with the government". Musk had previously pointed to high import duty on vehicles brought from overseas markets as an obstacle, even asking the government to lower taxes imposed on such units.

After the tweet garnered attention from state leaders across the country, various state governments from Punjab, Maharashtra and Telangana to West Bengal made efforts to woo the carmaker to set up a shop in their respective states.

 

First Published Date: 24 Jan 2022, 05:48 PM IST
TAGS: Tesla Model 3 Elon Musk Tesla Supercharger electric vehicles EVs EV electric mobility
Related Stories
Volkswagen starts delivery of 2021 Tiguan SUV to customers
24 Jan 2022
Ather Energy hopes EV subsidies under FAME II to continue beyond 2023
24 Jan 2022
Country-wise best-selling cars of 2021: Maruti WagonR tops in India
24 Jan 2022
2022 Audi Q7 facelift SUV price launch date revealed
24 Jan 2022
Top five practical accessories for your car
24 Jan 2022
World's first hydrogen tanker to carry cargo from Australia to Japan
24 Jan 2022
Elon Musk shows off the graffiti art at Tesla Giga Berlin
24 Jan 2022
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS