HT Auto
Home Auto Cars From Punjab to Bengal and more, states look to woo Elon Musk and Tesla

From Punjab to Bengal and more, states look to woo Elon Musk and Tesla

Tesla has been considering setting up a manufacturing plant and locally produce cars in India that will help the company to keep pricing of the cars affordable.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 17 Jan 2022, 09:23 AM
Several state governments across India have already shown interest in Tesla setting up manufacturing plant in the respective states. (REUTERS)
Several state governments across India have already shown interest in Tesla setting up manufacturing plant in the respective states. (REUTERS)

After states like Telangana, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Punjab has become the latest to invite electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla to set up shop in India. Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Sunday tweeted inviting the US electric car major to set up its manufacturing plant in the state.

(Also Read: After Telangana, two more states invite Elon Musk to set up Tesla factory)

Trending Cars

Find More Cars
Kia Seltos (HT Auto photo)
Kia Seltos
1497 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 9.95 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Maruti Suzuki Baleno (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.58 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Nexon (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 7 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Punch (HT Auto photo)
Tata Punch
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Mahindra Xuv700 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Xuv700
1997 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 12.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Honda All New City (HT Auto photo)
Honda All New City
1498 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 11 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

Sidhu wrote in his tweet that the 'Punjab Model' will create Ludhiana as a hub for electric vehicles and battery industry with time-bound single-window clearance for investment that brings new technology to Punjab, creating green jobs, walking the path of environment preservation and sustainable development.

Previously on Friday, Telangana minister Rama Rao had tweeted that his state will be happy to partner with Tesla. “Hey Elon, I am the Industry & Commerce Minister of Telangana state in India Will be happy to partner Tesla in working through the challenges to set shop in India/Telangana Our state is a champion in sustainability initiatives & a top notch business destination in India," Rao wrote in his tweet.

West Bengal minister Md Ghulam Rabbani too wrote on Twitter addressing Tesla CEO Elon Musk, "Drop here, we in West Bengal have best infra & our leader @MamataOfficial has got the vision. Bengal means Business."

Also on Sunday, Maharashtra Minister Jayant Patil made a similar pitch for his state. "Maharashtra is one of the most progressive states in India. We will provide you all the necessary help from Maharashtra for you to get established in India. We invite you to establish your manufacturing plant in Maharashtra," Patil said.

The invitations to Tesla from different states across India comes at a time when Tesla CEO Elon Musk has said that the automaker has been trying to work through some challenges with the Indian government. Responding to a tweet on the company's plans to launch its products in India, Musk had written on January 13, "Still working through a lot of challenges with the government."

Tesla had sought a reduction in import duties on electric vehicles in India in 2021. The heavy industries ministry had asked the EV major to first start manufacturing its electric vehicles in India before any tax concessions can be considered. The Indian government also hinted that they were not giving such concessions to any auto manufacturer, and giving duty benefits to Tesla will not send a good signal to other companies that have invested billions of dollars in India.

First Published Date: 17 Jan 2022, 09:23 AM IST
TAGS: Tesla Elon Musk electric cars electric vehicles EV electric mobility
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Seltos
Kia Seltos
EMI starts from
₹ 22,431
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
EMI starts from
₹ 13,479
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715

Latest News

2022 Porsche Cayenne range gets new Platinum Edition models
2022 Porsche Cayenne range gets new Platinum Edition models
Yezdi starts deliveries of all three motorcycles
Yezdi starts deliveries of all three motorcycles
Chinese EVs a hit for short-haul, last-mile deliveries in Japan. Here's why
Chinese EVs a hit for short-haul, last-mile deliveries in Japan. Here's why
From Punjab to Bengal and more, states look to woo Elon Musk and Tesla
From Punjab to Bengal and more, states look to woo Elon Musk and Tesla
Aston Martin becomes first team to announce launch date for 2022 Formula One car
Aston Martin becomes first team to announce launch date for 2022 Formula One car

Help us with your basic details!

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city