HT Auto
Home Auto Cars After Telangana, two more states invite Elon Musk to set up Tesla factory

After Telangana, two more states invite Elon Musk to set up Tesla factory

Maharashtra and West Bengal on Sunday showed interest in welcoming Tesla to set up its EV manufacturing plant.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 16 Jan 2022, 01:32 PM
Maharashtra becomes the second state in India after Telangana to invite Tesla to set up plant here and manufacturer electric cars.
Maharashtra becomes the second state in India after Telangana to invite Tesla to set up plant here and manufacturer electric cars.

After Telangana, now Maharashtra has invited Tesla CEO Elon Musk to set up the EV manufacturer's plant in the state. Maharashtra Water Resources Minister Jayant Patil on Sunday wrote on Twitter that the state could be a place to set up up Tesla's manufacturing plant to manufacture electric cars in India.

Trending Cars

Find More Cars
Kia Seltos (HT Auto photo)
Kia Seltos
1497 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 9.95 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Maruti Suzuki Baleno (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.58 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Nexon (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 7 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Punch (HT Auto photo)
Tata Punch
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Mahindra Xuv700 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Xuv700
1997 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 12.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Honda All New City (HT Auto photo)
Honda All New City
1498 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 11 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

(Also Read: Elon Musk gets offer from this Indian state to set up Tesla facility)

The West Bengal government too has invited Tesla to set up its car manufacturing plant in the state. West Bengal minister Md Ghulam Rabbani on Saturday replied to Elon Musk's tweet where the Tesla CEO wrote that his company is still working through a lot of challenges with the Indian government in starting operation in the country.

On Sunday, Jayanta Patil replied to the same tweet saying that Maharashtra is one of the most progressive states in India. “We will provide you all the necessary help from Maharashtra for you to get established in India. We invite you to establish your manufacturing plant in Maharashtra," he wrote on Twitter.

The responses to Elon Musk's tweet comes when the Telangana government has already shown interest in hosting Tesla's Ev manufacturing plant in India. Telangana's industry and commerce minister KT Rama Rao on Twitter wrote that his government will be happy to partner with Tesla in working through the challenges to set shop. "Our state is a champion in sustainability initiatives & a top-notch business destination in India," Rao wrote.

Despite showing interest in starting manufacturing and business operations in India for quite some time, Elon Musk had raised concern in August last year saying that Indian import duties are the highest in the world by far of any large country, which is impacting the OEM's plan to start a business here.

India currently imposes customs duty ranging between 60-100 per cent on imported cars. India slaps 100 per cent import duty on fully imported cars with CIF (Cost, Insurance and Freight) value over $40,000, while 60 per cent duty is imposed on cars that cost less than the amount. Only the Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Plus is priced below $40,000. In that case, if Tesla has to import Model 3 to India via CBU (completely built unit) route, it is expected to cost roughly around 70 lakh.

While the Indian government wants Tesla to share its plans of production in India first before committing any reduction on import duties, the EV maker thinks launching its cars here at existing tax rates will not be a viable business option for the company.

First Published Date: 16 Jan 2022, 01:09 PM IST
TAGS: Tesla Elon Musk electric cars electric vehicles EV electric mobility
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Seltos
Kia Seltos
EMI starts from
₹ 22,431
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
EMI starts from
₹ 13,479
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715

Latest News

Tesla Model 3 delivered to customer sans brake pad; told ‘noise was normal’
Tesla Model 3 delivered to customer sans brake pad; told ‘noise was normal’
Passenger vehicle export rises by 46% for April-Dec with Maruti Suzuki as leader
Passenger vehicle export rises by 46% for April-Dec with Maruti Suzuki as leader
Tata Safari Dark Edition launch tomorrow: What to expect
Tata Safari Dark Edition launch tomorrow: What to expect
After Telangana, two more states invite Elon Musk to set up Tesla factory
After Telangana, two more states invite Elon Musk to set up Tesla factory
EV fast chargers to be more profitable than petrol pumps, claims energy major BP
EV fast chargers to be more profitable than petrol pumps, claims energy major BP

Help us with your basic details!

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city