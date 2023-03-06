HT Auto
Home Auto News Weddings And Two Other Factors Pushing Car Sales Forward In India

Weddings and two other factors pushing car sales forward in India

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 06 Mar 2023, 09:33 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:

The passenger vehicle segment in the Indian automotive market continued with its upward surge in the month of February, as per data shared by Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) on Monday morning. The sales of cars last month was up by 11 per cent vis-a-vis February of 2022 and an even more impressive 16 per cent when compared to the pre-pandemic month of February of 2020.

File photo used for representational purpose.
File photo used for representational purpose.
File photo used for representational purpose.
File photo used for representational purpose.

FADA continues to point to several positive factors that are propelling car sales in the country. Of these, the wedding season is one that is specifically pointed out where new purchases tend to be more frequent. But the more significant factors also are the continuation of new model launches that create an uptick in customer interest, often also translating into purchases and sales.

Another big factor helping car manufacturers is the gradual and continued easing of supply-chain-related issues. In the past, there has been a shortage of crucial components but the situation - although still far from perfect - has been improving. Most manufacturers report a healthy booking order and FADA notes that a healthy booking to cancellation ratio should auger well for the market at large.

Trending Cars

Find more Cars
Mahindra Thar (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Thar
1997 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹12.79Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹7Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Toyota Innova Crysta (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Innova Crysta
2694 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹16.26Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Tata Punch (HT Auto photo)
Tata Punch
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹5.49Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mahindra Xuv700 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Xuv700
1997 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹12.49Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Toyota Fortuner (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Fortuner
2694 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹29.98Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

Also Read : Maruti Suzuki says chip-shortage issue could persist for longer

But this in no way means the path forward is free from any challenges. FADA notes that the demand from the rural market has not yet fully recovered and that inflationary pressures could pose a risk to buying sentiments. It also leans on forecasts of El Nino returning as early as June to have an impact on monsoon in the country which, in turn, could potentially affect vehicle sales across categories and segments.

First Published Date: 06 Mar 2023, 09:33 AM IST
TAGS: Car sales Auto Sales FADA
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing
Rs. 269 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
43% OFF
Jopasu Car Duster
Rs. 738 Rs. 1,289
Amazon_Logo
23% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume Bar, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 307 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
73% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 349 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city