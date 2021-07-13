Watch: Two rare Jaguar racing models crash during Goodwood hill climb event

While the racing and motorsport events come with a lot of excitement, they also have their own set of risks and disappointments. The famous annual hill climb event at the Goodwood Festival of Speed in England is no different. Two rare Jaguar racing models crashed during the famed hill climb track event over the weekend.

The first accident took place during the final day of the event and involved a rare Jaguar XJR-12D Group C Le Mans race car with British racing driver Justin Law behind the wheels. In a video footage posted on YouTube, the driver seems to have lost control of the vehicle while speeding through the Flint Wall section of the hill climb. The vehicle's rear bangs into the thick hay fencing and the car spins from the impact.

(Also read | Genesis G70 Shooting Brake premiers at 2021 Goodwood Festival)

The vehicle stops with a thud and smoke starts coming out of it. Along with the rear portion of the vehicle, its wing and fascia are destroyed too. Fortunately, Law came out the racing car without any injuries.

The second accident involved a road-going Jaguar XJR-15 and occurred on the straight section of the hill climb event. In a video footage that captured this crash, the Jaguar can be seen suddenly deviating towards the left side of the track and banging head-on onto the hay barriers beneath the overpass.

Apparently, the driver lost control of the XJR-15 and slammed into the hay bundle. The impact of the crash was so sudden and massive that the front bumper the vehicle immediately fell out with light smoke coming out of the engine bay.

The driver of the race car seems to have escaped unhurt. The vehicle is then lifted by the on ground support team and is towed on the back of a trailer. The vehicle will need some serious repair work.