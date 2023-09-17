JLR closely monitoring demands for electric vehicles in India

Jaguar Land Rover India is closely monitoring the demand for pure electric vehicles in the country and depending on that, the British luxury automaker owned by Tata Motors will develop its EV strategy, claims a PTI report. The report has quoted a top company official saying that depending upon the emerging scenario, JLR India will strategise the entry of more electric cars in India.

Jaguar Land Rover India's Managing Director Rajan Amba has reportedly said that when it comes to electric vehicles, the Indian market is distinct in its demands for a variety of factors. The automaker currently sells only one electric car in India, which is the Jaguar I-Pace. In the luxury electric car segment, Mercedes-Benz, Audi, BMW, Porsche and Volvo have already launched their respective offerings. Mercedes-Benz, Audi, BMW and Volvo have multiple electric cars on offer in India, increasing their market shares in the segment.

Speaking about its own Ev strategy for India, JLR India's MD said that the automaker is closely monitoring the demand for electric vehicles. "We are closely monitoring demand for battery electric vehicles (BEVs). As luxury consumers become more discerning in their choices and adoption of new technology, we are committed to delivering exceptional vehicles that exceed their expectations along these lines," he reportedly said.

Globally, JLR will open bookings for the new Range Rover EV by the end of this year. It will be built upon the automaker's Modular Longitudinal Architecture )MLA), which currently underpins the internal combustion engine-powered Range Rover and Range Rover Sport SUVs. This modular platform gives JLR the flexibility to produce ICE, hybrid and BEVs as required, tailored to meet the demands of different markets, stated Amba. "Thus, as the demand and trends in the Indian market evolve, we will accordingly strategise the entry of our EVs into India," he noted.

