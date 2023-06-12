JLR on track to become an all-electric luxury brand: N Chandrasekaran

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tata Motors, is on track to be transformed into an all-electric luxury car with the first new vehicle launches scheduled for 2025, Chairman N Chandrasekaran informed shareholders in the company's Annual Report for 2022-23. He highlighted that the British automaker is set to transform into a ‘modern luxury vehicle business’.

Chandrasekaran noted that the brand had to face a difficult business environment last fiscal with several headwinds like shortage of electronic components such as semiconductors and other energy supplies in the aftermath of the Russia-Ukraine war. This also led to a battle against inflationary pressures.

He informed that the company's efforts in addressing the supply chain challenges have started to yield results. This has enabled the brand to increase the production of the new Range Rover, Range Rover Sport, and Defender models. While addressing the shareholders, Chandrasekaran said, "In this context, I am pleased that the company is progressing well in its transformation journey and is set to become a modern luxury vehicle business, with sustainability at its heart."

In terms of its electric journey, the company aims to launch the pure-electric versions of all Range Rover, Defender and Discovery collections in the coming years, JLR Interim CEO Adrian Mardell said. The company will begin accepting pre-bookings for the pure-electric Range Rover from later this year.

Mardell also informed that the company 's first of the three new Jaguar designs will be a 4-door GT with a range of up to 700 kms. He added that more details of the new Jaguar designs will be released later this year, before the models go on sale in selected markets in 2024, and for client deliveries in 2025.

(with inputs from PTI)

