JLR announces Monsoon Service campaign; avail free vehicle checkup, benefits

Jaguar Land Rover India (JLR) is all set to welcome the rains and has announced its annual Monsoon Service Event that will be held between June 12-17, 2023. The JLR Monsoon Service campaign brings several benefits for customers concerning after-sales service comprising a complimentary vehicle check, exclusive offers on branded goods, accessories and value-added services. The campaign will take place across JLR-authorised centres pan India.

The JLR Monsoon Service event will see all the vehicles attended by highly trained technicians and receive the assurance of JLR genuine parts, where necessary. Each vehicle will undergo a complimentary 32-point electronic vehicle health check-up, brake and wiper check, tyre and fluid level check and a comprehensive battery health check.

Also Read : Jaguar Land Rover officially rebranded as ‘JLR’, new logo revealed

JLR India is also offering a specially curated Chauffeur Training Program covering all aspects of driving and vehicle maintenance in the monsoons (HT Auto/Mithilesh Kumar)

Speaking on the special service initiative, Rajan Amba, Managing Director, JLR India, said, “Our Monsoon Service Event is designed to deliver best-in-class vehicle care and support for clients across our House of Brands. The event will address all necessary checks for the season and ensure our clients have a seamless driving experience through the monsoon."

Apart from the vehicle health check-up, JLR India is offering a specially curated Chauffeur Training Program, which will cover all aspects of driving and vehicle maintenance in the monsoon season. JLR has a retail network of 25 outlets spread across 21 cities in the country. The brand has its strongest presence in Bengaluru with three outlets, with two outlets located in Chennai and Mumbai each.

More recently, JLR announced its global restructuring exercise with a new logo and a ‘House of Brands’ strategy consolidating sub-brands Range Rover, Defender, Discovery and Jaguar under one umbrella. The company is also working on new platforms that will underpin EVs with a four-door GT set to arrive in 2024 under the Jaguar brand, while the Range Rover EV is slated to arrive in 2025 based on the upcoming ELR platform.

First Published Date: