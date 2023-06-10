HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Jlr Announces Monsoon Service Campaign; Avail Free Vehicle Checkup, Benefits

JLR announces Monsoon Service campaign; avail free vehicle checkup, benefits

Jaguar Land Rover India (JLR) is all set to welcome the rains and has announced its annual Monsoon Service Event that will be held between June 12-17, 2023. The JLR Monsoon Service campaign brings several benefits for customers concerning after-sales service comprising a complimentary vehicle check, exclusive offers on branded goods, accessories and value-added services. The campaign will take place across JLR-authorised centres pan India.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 10 Jun 2023, 14:07 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Each vehicle will undergo a complimentary 32-point electronic vehicle health check-up, while all other wear and tear components will be checked as well
Each vehicle will undergo a complimentary 32-point electronic vehicle health check-up, while all other wear and tear components will be checked as well

The JLR Monsoon Service event will see all the vehicles attended by highly trained technicians and receive the assurance of JLR genuine parts, where necessary. Each vehicle will undergo a complimentary 32-point electronic vehicle health check-up, brake and wiper check, tyre and fluid level check and a comprehensive battery health check.

Also Read : Jaguar Land Rover officially rebranded as ‘JLR’, new logo revealed

JLR India is also offering a specially curated Chauffeur Training Program covering all aspects of driving and vehicle maintenance in the monsoons
JLR India is also offering a specially curated Chauffeur Training Program covering all aspects of driving and vehicle maintenance in the monsoons (HT Auto/Mithilesh Kumar)
JLR India is also offering a specially curated Chauffeur Training Program covering all aspects of driving and vehicle maintenance in the monsoons
JLR India is also offering a specially curated Chauffeur Training Program covering all aspects of driving and vehicle maintenance in the monsoons (HT Auto/Mithilesh Kumar)

Speaking on the special service initiative, Rajan Amba, Managing Director, JLR India, said, “Our Monsoon Service Event is designed to deliver best-in-class vehicle care and support for clients across our House of Brands. The event will address all necessary checks for the season and ensure our clients have a seamless driving experience through the monsoon."

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Land Rover Defender (HT Auto photo)
Land Rover Defender
₹76.57 Lakhs - 1.12 Cr* Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Explore your Vehicle
Mercedes-benz Gle (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz Gle
₹ 77.25 - 97.5 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Jeep Grand Cherokee (HT Auto photo)
Jeep Grand Cherokee
₹77.5 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Land Rover Range Rover Velar (HT Auto photo)
Land Rover Range Rover Velar
₹ 79.87 - 80.71 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Audi Q7 (HT Auto photo)
Audi Q7
₹80 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mercedes-benz E-class Cabriolet Facelift (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mercedes-benz E-class Cabriolet Facelift
₹80 - 84 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details

Apart from the vehicle health check-up, JLR India is offering a specially curated Chauffeur Training Program, which will cover all aspects of driving and vehicle maintenance in the monsoon season. JLR has a retail network of 25 outlets spread across 21 cities in the country. The brand has its strongest presence in Bengaluru with three outlets, with two outlets located in Chennai and Mumbai each.

More recently, JLR announced its global restructuring exercise with a new logo and a ‘House of Brands’ strategy consolidating sub-brands Range Rover, Defender, Discovery and Jaguar under one umbrella. The company is also working on new platforms that will underpin EVs with a four-door GT set to arrive in 2024 under the Jaguar brand, while the Range Rover EV is slated to arrive in 2025 based on the upcoming ELR platform.

First Published Date: 10 Jun 2023, 14:07 PM IST
TAGS: Jaguar Land Rover Land Rover Jaguar JLR JLR India Monsoon Service
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing…
Rs. 269 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
19% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g,Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 324 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
73% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 349 Rs. 1,289
Amazon_Logo
13% OFF
Jopasu Car Duster
Rs. 755 Rs. 869
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city