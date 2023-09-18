In pics: Range Rover Velar facelift launched with two engine options

1/6

Land Rover has launched the Range Rover Velar facelift luxury SUV at ₹ 94.30 lakh (ex-showroom) while deliveries of the SUV will begin soon. The company had opened the bookings for the SUV back in July. It will be offered only in one fully loaded variant and two engine options. It will compete against the likes of Porsche Macan, Jaguar F-Pace, Mercedes-Benz GLE, Volvo XC90, Audi Q7 and BMW X5.