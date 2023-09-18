HT Auto
In pics: Range Rover Velar facelift launched with two engine options

The exterior of the Range Rover Velar has been updated slightly. It now uses a new set of pixel LED headlamps with tweaked LED Daytime Running Lights (DRLs).
By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 18 Sep 2023, 14:27 PM
Land Rover has launched the Range Rover Velar facelift luxury SUV at 94.30 lakh (ex-showroom) while deliveries of the SUV will begin soon. The company had opened the bookings for the SUV back in July. It will be offered only in one fully loaded variant and two engine options. It will compete against the likes of Porsche Macan, Jaguar F-Pace, Mercedes-Benz GLE, Volvo XC90, Audi Q7 and BMW X5. 
The luxury SUV will be propelled by a petrol and a diesel engine. Both are 2.0-litre units. The petrol engine belts out 296 bhp and 365 Nm of peak torque whereas the diesel engine churns out 201 bhp of and 420 Nm. Both engines come mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission and Terrain Response 2 system.
Land Rover claims that the petrol-powered Velar can sprint from 0-100 kmph in 7.5 seconds whereas the diesel takes 8.3 seconds to accelerate to 100 kmph. The exterior of the Range Rover Velar has been updated slightly. It now uses a new set of pixel LED headlamps with tweaked LED Daytime Running Lights (DRLs).
At the rear, there are wraparound LED tail lamps. Land Rover also redesigned the bumpers and the front grille. On the side, there are new alloy wheels and flared wheel arches. The manufacturer has also added two new colour schemes - Metallic Varesine Blue and Premium Metallic Zadar Grey.
In terms of features, the Range Rover Velar comes with an 11.4-inch curved glass touchscreen infotainment system which runs on Land Rover's Pivi Pro system. It supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. There is also an air purifier, noise cancellation and a wireless charger on offer.
The interior now gets two new leather colourways – Caraway and Deep Garnet. The colours are highlighted by the new Moonlight Chrome on the steering wheel, centre console surrounds and air vents.
First Published Date: 18 Sep 2023, 14:25 PM IST

