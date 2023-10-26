Lexus debuts two new electric vehicle concepts

Published Oct 26, 2023

Called LF-ZC, LF-ZL, both EV concepts were displayed at the Japan Auto Show

The two EV concepts are based on Toyota's next generation EV platform

One of these EV concepts is slated to go into production as early as 2026

Both EVs use prismatic high-performance batteries which promise double the range compared to other EVs

Lexus LF-ZC EV concept carries a design philosophy that will be used for the carmaker's future models

It gets sleek proportion, low centre of gravity, large wheels and slim digital side cameras

Lexus says the new design will help the EV concept to achieve drag coefficient of about .20

Lexus LF-ZL EV concept is a larger model in terms of its size

The EV concept stands 5,300 mm in length, 2,020 mm in width and 1,700 in height
