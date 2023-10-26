Lexus debuts two new electric vehicle concepts

Called LF-ZC, LF-ZL, both EV concepts were displayed at the Japan Auto Show
The two EV concepts are based on Toyota's next generation EV platform
One of these EV concepts is slated to go into production as early as 2026
Both EVs use prismatic high-performance batteries which promise double the range compared to other EVs
Lexus LF-ZC EV concept carries a design philosophy that will be used for the carmaker's future models
It gets sleek proportion, low centre of gravity, large wheels and slim digital side cameras
Lexus says the new design will help the EV concept to achieve drag coefficient of about .20
Lexus LF-ZL EV concept is a larger model in terms of its size
The EV concept stands 5,300 mm in length, 2,020 mm in width and 1,700 in height