Lexus debuts two new electric vehicle concepts at Japan Auto Show

As Lexus plans to produce only electric vehicles by 2035, the luxury car wing of the Toyota Motor showcased what its future EVs would be all about on the first day of the Japan Auto Show held in Tokyo. The carmaker revealed two new EV concepts called LF-ZC, LF-ZL at the event on Wednesday, one of them is slated to go into production as early as 2026. The two EV concepts are based on Toyota's next generation EV platform and uses prismatic high-performance batteries which promise double the range compared to other EVs to almost 1,000 kilometre on a single charge.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 25 Oct 2023, 11:58 AM
Lexus LF-ZC EV concept
Lexus has revealed two new EV concepts at the Japan Auto Show including the LF-ZC which will go into production by 2026.
Lexus LF-ZC EV concept, also known asLexus Future Zero-emission Catalyst, carries a design philosophy that will be used for the carmaker's future models. The LF-ZC EV concept showcased has sleek proportion, low centre of gravity, large wheels and slim digital side cameras. Lexus says the new design will help the EV concept to achieve drag coefficient of about .20.

The interior of the LF-ZC EV concept looks simple, yet loaded with features that are futuristic. The EV concept offers DIRECT4 all-wheel drive technology borrowed from Toyota as well as a yoke steering which gets Steer-by-Wire technology. Most of the functions inside the cabin will be controlled by digital pads as Lexus decides to ditch physical buttons. The passengers will also get large digital screens for entertainment.

The EV concept also offers Arene OS system and AI Butler that. The EV concept has sensors which uses Interactive Reality in Motion to offer AI solutions to the driver's queries and needs. According to Lexus, "When drivers point to objects or places of interest during their journey, the car's display promptly delivers information along with voice guidance, enabling the car to enhance the connection between occupants and their surroundings."

Lexus LF-ZL EV concept is a larger model in terms of its size. It shares a lot of similarities with the LF-ZC EV concept in terms of technology and features. The EV concept stands 5,300 mm in length, 2,020 mm in width and 1,700 in height. It has a wheelbase of 3.350 mm.

First Published Date: 25 Oct 2023, 11:58 AM IST
