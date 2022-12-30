Copyright © HT Media Limited
Watch: Massive 200-car pileup on Chinese bridge blamed on fog

As many as 200 vehicles were recently involved in an unfortunate pileup on a bridge in the Chinese city of Zhengzhou. Local reports claim that the incident took place at a time when dense fog had covered the Zhengxin Huanghe Bridge, reducing visibility significantly.

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 30 Dec 2022, 09:32 AM
Screenshot from video posted on Youtube by CNA

Footage of the scene of the accident showed many of the vehicles in a sorry state, having crashed into one another. The incident also led to the entire passageway on the bridge being blocked for movement. “On Wednesday morning, a sudden build-up of fog occurred at the Yellow River Bridge in Zhengzhou, which caused a traffic accident involving the collision of multiple vehicles," authorities were quoted as saying by local media reports. These reports further highlight that as many as 11 fire trucks and 66 personnel were deployed for rescue efforts and clear the bridge of the vehicles.

It is also reported that at least one person may have lost his/her life while many received injuries.

First Published Date: 30 Dec 2022, 09:32 AM IST
