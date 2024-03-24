Holi 2024: How to protect your car from stains

Holi is an occasion for us to have fun and get drenched in colours. However, the festival of Holi usually turns out to be an ordeal for the cars. All those colours in the air and flying water balloons can leave stains on your car and getting rid of that could be a tough task for even the skilled car detailers. In fact, there is a fair chance that your car can turn into a colour palette after Holi.

Here are some easy and key tips to follow to make sure that your car remains stain-free after Holi.