Holi 2024: How to protect your car from stains
- If you are worried about your car getting splashed with colour this Holi, here are some key and quick tips to follow to protect the car from stains.
Holi is an occasion for us to have fun and get drenched in colours. However, the festival of Holi usually turns out to be an ordeal for the cars. All those colours in the air and flying water balloons can leave stains on your car and getting rid of that could be a tough task for even the skilled car detailers. In fact, there is a fair chance that your car can turn into a colour palette after Holi.
Here are some easy and key tips to follow to make sure that your car remains stain-free after Holi.
Prevention is better than cure. Keeping the car parked in a covered place is the best way to avoid the vehicle being stained with colours. If covered parking is not available, at least use a car cover that will protect the vehicle from stains and other natural harmful elements as well. If none of these are possible, try to keep the car parked in a place, which is unlikely to attract Holi playing crowd.
Again, prevention is better than cure. Using car wax means adding an extra layer of protection to the vehicle's paint. Applying wax makes it easier to get rid of stains from a waxed surface later. Besides that, it has long-term benefits as well, which include protection from bird droppings, sun rays etc.
No matter where you park the car, make sure to roll up the windows. This is a basic practice even if it is not Holi. Rolling up the windows not only prevents colour and water from entering the car's cabin but also prevents dust and insects from entering the cabin.
Avoid entering the car with wet or stained clothes if possible. Instead, try to carry a change of clothes or protect your car's seats by covering them with a towel, which will ensure no direct contact between the colours or water with the seats. Use a cling wrap or plastic sheet to prevent the dashboard from getting splashed with colour.
If your car ends up with the exterior or interior getting stained, make sure to give the vehicle a thorough wash at the earliest. Use a car shampoo and water. Also, use some good quality interior cleaner as well.