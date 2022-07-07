Watch: Man creates world record for pulling five cars with only his teeth 

A video posted on social media shows five SUV size vehicles tied to each other with a rope and the front end of the rope held by the record attempter in between his teeth.

A man from Australia's Bankstown is a Guinness World Records holder for pulling most number of cars tied together by using his teeth. Troy Conley-Magnusson achieved the feat by pulling five SUVs using his teeth on November 17, 2021. The video of him performing the world record attempt was recently shared on Instagram by the Guinness World Records. The post read, “Most cars pulled with the teeth (male) 5, by Troy Conley-Magnusson."

The video shows five SUV size vehicles tied to each other with a rope and the front end of the rope was held by Troy in between his teeth. He can then be seen taking slow steps backwards by slightly bending his body and putting all the force on his mouth. He his able to pull the vehicles using all his force.

The record last November was attempted by Troy in celebration of Guinness World Records Day (GWR Day) 2021. The man is also known for holding various other accolades such as ‘fastest 20 m light aircraft pull with the teeth’ and ‘heaviest vehicle pushed over 100 ft (male)’. The record holder is also a social helper as he used his record attempts to raise money for local charities which are close to his heart.

The video posted by the Guinness World Records account a day ago has already garnered more than 7,000 likes and over 144k views at the time of filing this report. Many people have commented on the video, hailing the strength of the man who could pull five vehicles with just his teeth. One said, “Strong job" while another commented saying, “Thats impressive."

Some also make jokes out of it, saying, “Forbidden dental floss", “I'm pretty sure that this guy eats rocks every days", and “God the issues he’s gonna have with his neck, shoulders and BACK."

