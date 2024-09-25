Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

Search
HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Cars & Bikes Auto News Volkswagen Drivers To Get Ai Assistant Powered By Google's Gemini With New Partnership

Volkswagen drivers to get AI assistant powered by Google's Gemini

By: Reuters
Updated on: 25 Sep 2024, 09:03 AM
Follow us on:
Google is developing an AI assistant for Volkswagen drivers, enabling users to ask questions and get assistance via a smartphone app. This will utilis
...
Volkswagen drivers are set to receive an artificial intelligence assistant on a smartphone app and the system will be based on the Gemini large language models. With the in-app assistant, drivers will be able to ask questions or point at different parts of the dashboard to get relevant information.

Alphabet’s Google is providing key capabilities for an artificial intelligence assistant for Volkswagen drivers in a smartphone app, part of Google's strategy to win business by offering tools to build enterprise AI applications.

Consumers can ask Volkswagen's in-app assistant questions like “How do I change a flat tire?" or point their phone cameras at vehicle dashboards to receive relevant information.

The AI assistant draws on Google's Gemini large language models, programs that can understand and generate predictive responses to human language, and cloud computing capacity.

Also Read : Taigun, Virtus merge for this insane looking concept pick-up truck. Check it out

The VW tool was designed by adding data such as Volkswagen owner’s manuals and YouTube videos on vehicle maintenance to Gemini.

Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian told Reuters that the product required overcoming technical hurdles to multimodality, the ability to process different data types such as text, images and videos.

"The problem looks superficially simple, but it’s technically very complex," Kurian said. “Most people think what we built is a speech-to-text translation system that then looks up a manual. Absolutely not."

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
UPCOMING
Volkswagen ID.4
BatteryCapacity Icon77kWh Range Icon418 km
₹ 50 - 60 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Volvo XC40 Recharge
BatteryCapacity Icon78 kWh Range Icon592
₹ 54.95 - 57.90 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Hyundai Ioniq 5
BatteryCapacity Icon72.6 kWh Range Icon631 Km
₹ 44.95 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
UPCOMING
Skoda Enyaq
BatteryCapacity Icon77 kwh Range Icon510 km
₹ 50 - 55 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
UPCOMING
Volkswagen ID.7
BatteryCapacity Icon77 kWh Range Icon621 Km
₹ 70 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Tata Curvv EV
BatteryCapacity Icon55 kWh Range Icon585 km
₹ 17.49 - 21.99 Lakhs
Compare View Offers

Watch: Mercedes EQS SUV review: How much luxury is too much luxury?

The AI assistant is free and available to about 120,000 owners of Volkswagen’s Atlas and Atlas Cross Sport models. It will roll out by early next year to other cars from model year 2020 and later.

Corporate adoption of generative AI could alter the lucrative cloud computing market, where Google places third in terms of market share behind Amazon and Microsoft. Most companies are still searching for applications that users will find practical.

Also Read : Nissan Magnite facelift teased ahead of launch. Check details

Cloud computing is a growing business segment for Google, accounting for $33 billion of the firm's $307 billion in overall revenue in 2023.

AI solutions have driven billions in revenue this year, the company has said, though it declined to disclose more precise figures.

Volkswagen declined to give details about usage for its AI assistant so far.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: 25 Sep 2024, 09:03 AM IST
TAGS: Volkswagen
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS