Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

Search
HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Cars & Bikes Auto News Volkswagen Cuts Forecast On Audi Plant Closure In Belgium & Additional Expenses

Volkswagen cuts forecast on Audi plant closure in Belgium & additional expenses

By: Bloomberg
Updated on: 10 Jul 2024, 07:46 AM
Follow us on:
  • Carmakers have been grappling with poor EV sales, prompting a range of manufacturers including Volkswagen and Mercedes-Benz Group AG to rethink plans.
Carmakers have been grappling with poor EV sales, prompting a range of manufacturers including Volkswagen and Mercedes-Benz Group AG to rethink plans. (REUTERS)

Volkswagen AG lowered its margin outlook for the year, citing costs related to a potential Audi plant closure in Belgium after disappointing demand for some electric vehicles and other unplanned expenses.

The German carmaker reduced its guidance to as much as 7%, down from a previously predicted high of 7.5%, according to a filing Tuesday. VW also cited other expenses that weighed on its second quarter result, amounting to the total additional burden of €2.6 billion ($2.8 billion) on its operating result.

Other key forecast measures were left unchanged.

Audi’s management has been in discussions with the Belgian government about the future of its Brussels factory, which had no additional models planned beyond the Q8 e-tron. It said in March that it would make a decision by the end of the year.

Carmakers have been grappling with poor EV sales, prompting a range of manufacturers including VW and Mercedes-Benz Group AG to rethink plans. Key markets including Germany, Europe’s biggest auto market, have removed or cut incentives for EVs, leading to lower-than-expected demand.

According to Tuesday’s statement, Audi is now working on developing solutions for the site, which at the end of this process “may among other things be closed down."

Also check these Vehicles

Find more Cars
UPCOMING
Volkswagen Polo 2024
Engine Icon999 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 8 Lakhs
View Details
UPCOMING
Volkswagen Tiguan 2025
Engine Icon1984 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 37 Lakhs
View Details
Volkswagen Taigun
Engine Icon1498 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 11.70 - 20 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Volkswagen Virtus
Engine Icon1498 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 11.56 - 19.41 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Volkswagen Tiguan
Engine Icon1984 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 35.17 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
UPCOMING
Volkswagen ID.7
BatteryCapacity Icon77 kWh Range Icon621 Km
₹ 70 Lakhs
View Details

Additional costs included exchange rate losses, expenses in connection with the planned closure of the gas turbine business of MAN Energy Solutions and provisions for termination agreements to cut personnel.

Separately, Porsche cut its profit outlook after tax, citing equity investment in Volkswagen. Volkswagen will publish its financial report for the first half on Aug. 1.

First Published Date: 10 Jul 2024, 07:46 AM IST
TAGS: Volkswagen Audi Porsche electric car electric vehicle EV electric mobility hybrid car
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS