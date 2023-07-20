Are you a Volkswagen owner in a flooded area? Note this RSA helpline 

Published Jul 20, 2023

Volkswagen Passenger Cars India has extended its support to flood affected customers

 Owners in the northern belt of the country can avail complimentary 24X7 RSA

For immediate support, they can call 18001021155 or 18004191155

 Affected cars will then be transported to the nearest dealerships on priority

The support is available till August 31 in flood affected areas

 Owners can also avail standardized support towards repair estimation and parking at dealerships

Standardized repair guidelines will be followed to provide quick service

A detailed and comprehensive service check will be provided to customers

This will ensure safe driving experience to owners
