Are you a Volkswagen owner in a flooded area? Note this RSA helpline 

Volkswagen Passenger Cars India has extended its support to flood affected customers
Owners in the northern belt of the country can avail complimentary 24X7 RSA
For immediate support, they can call 18001021155 or 18004191155
Affected cars will then be transported to the nearest dealerships on priority
The support is available till August 31 in flood affected areas
Owners can also avail standardized support towards repair estimation and parking at dealerships
Standardized repair guidelines will be followed to provide quick service
A detailed and comprehensive service check will be provided to customers
This will ensure safe driving experience to owners