Volkswagen owners affected by flood in northern India can avail free service

Volkswagen Passenger Cars India has extended its support to flood affected customers in the northern belt of the country. Owners can avail complimentary 24X7 free Road Side Assistance (RSA), standardized support towards repair estimation and parking at dealerships till August 31. Customers in Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Delhi, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Chandigarh can avail this support.

Under this initiative, flood affected customers in these states and UTs can reach out to Volkswagen Road Side Assistance at 18001021155 or 18004191155 for immediate support. Affected cars will be transported to the nearest dealerships on priority.

The company has issued necessary standardized repair guidelines across its dealerships to ensure they are able to provide a quick service experience. A detailed and comprehensive service check will be provided to customers to ensure that flood related damages are repaired timely.

The company says that this is in line with its aims to cater to customer safety and in helping those affected to resume their normal life soon and have a safe driving experience.

