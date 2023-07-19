HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Volkswagen Offers Service Support To Flood Affected Customers In Northern India

Volkswagen owners affected by flood in northern India can avail free service

Volkswagen Passenger Cars India has extended its support to flood affected customers in the northern belt of the country. Owners can avail complimentary 24X7 free Road Side Assistance (RSA), standardized support towards repair estimation and parking at dealerships till August 31. Customers in Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Delhi, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Chandigarh can avail this support.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Written By: Deepika Agrawal
| Updated on: 19 Jul 2023, 10:15 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
File photo of Volkswagen Virtus
File photo of Volkswagen Virtus

Under this initiative, flood affected customers in these states and UTs can reach out to Volkswagen Road Side Assistance at 18001021155 or 18004191155 for immediate support. Affected cars will be transported to the nearest dealerships on priority.

The company has issued necessary standardized repair guidelines across its dealerships to ensure they are able to provide a quick service experience. A detailed and comprehensive service check will be provided to customers to ensure that flood related damages are repaired timely.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Volkswagen Taigun (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Taigun
₹ 10.49 - 17.5 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Explore your Vehicle
Volkswagen Id.4 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Volkswagen Id.4
₹50 - 60 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Volkswagen Virtus (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Virtus
₹ 11.22 - 17.92 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Volkswagen Tiguan (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Tiguan
₹32.79 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Skoda Kushaq (HT Auto photo)
Skoda Kushaq
₹ 10.5 - 17.6 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Hyundai Verna (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Verna
₹ 10.89 - 17.38 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

The company says that this is in line with its aims to cater to customer safety and in helping those affected to resume their normal life soon and have a safe driving experience.

First Published Date: 19 Jul 2023, 10:15 AM IST

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
Portronics 51W Car Power 16 Car Charger with Dual Output (33W PD Type C Port + 18W USB A Port), Fast Charging Compatible with iphones 10/11/12/13/14, ipads 9th/10th generation, Galaxy Tabs & More(Black)
Rs. 449 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
67% OFF
Selleys RP7 (105 Ml, Clear) Multipurpose Lubricant,Cleaner for Chimney,Rust Remover, Auto Maintenance,Loosens Stuck Parts, Removes Stain & Sticky Residue, Descaling & Cleaning Agent
Rs. 99 Rs. 300
Amazon_Logo
68% OFF
IDELLA® Super Soft Microfiber Car Duster Exterior with Extendable Handle, Car Brush Duster for Car Cleaning Dusting - Grey and Blue
Rs. 284 Rs. 899
Amazon_Logo
50% OFF
Car Accessories Rearview Mirror Film Rainproof Waterproof Mirror Film Anti Fog Clear Nano Coating Car Film for Car Rear View Mirrors Side Windows (2 Oval+2 Rectangular)
Rs. 349 Rs. 699
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.