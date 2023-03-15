HT Auto
Home Auto News Volkswagen Chooses This Country For Its First Overseas Battery Cell Factory

Volkswagen chooses this country for its first overseas battery cell factory

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 15 Mar 2023, 09:14 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:

Volkswagen has announced that it is going to establish its first overseas battery cell factory in St. Thomas, Ontario in Canada. This will be the automaker's first cell plant outside Europe. Volkswagen along with its battery company PowerCo will use this upcoming gigafactory to produce sustainable unified cells. The production process will begin in 2027.

The Volkswagen Group is in process of introducing a lengthy portfolio of full-electric vehicles in the United States.
The Volkswagen Group is in process of introducing a lengthy portfolio of full-electric vehicles in the United States.
The Volkswagen Group is in process of introducing a lengthy portfolio of full-electric vehicles in the United States.
The Volkswagen Group is in process of introducing a lengthy portfolio of full-electric vehicles in the United States.

Oliver Blume, CEO of Volkswagen Group, shared that this factory in North America is part of its key priority in the brand's 10-point plan that it created last year. “With the decisions for cell production in Canada and a Scout site in South Carolina we’re fast-forwarding the execution of our North American strategy," added Blume.

Also Read : Volkswagen ID.4 GTX electric vehicle spotted on Indian roads

The auto company shared that PowerCo's decision to establish the factory in Canada will help its BEVs in the region get the latest technology battery cells which will further push electric mobility there. The companies also added that Canada has the ideal conditions for establishing this battery plant as it will offer the local supply of raw materials and give wide access to clean electricity.

Similar Products

Find more Cars
Volkswagen Vento (HT Auto photo)
DISCONTINUED
Volkswagen Vento
999 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.69 kmpl
₹10 - 14.1 Lakhs***Last recorded price
Add to compare
View Details
Volkswagen Taigun (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Taigun
999 cc | Petrol | Manual | 18.1 kmpl
₹10.49 - 17.5 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace
1984 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹35 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Volkswagen Id.4 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Volkswagen Id.4
₹50 - 60 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Volkswagen Virtus (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Virtus
999 cc | Petrol | Manual | 19.4 kmpl
₹11.21 - 17.91 Lakh***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Volkswagen Polo (HT Auto photo)
DISCONTINUED
Volkswagen Polo
999 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.74 kmpl
₹5.83 - 10 Lakhs***Last recorded price
Add to compare
View Details

Also Read : Volkswagen aims EVs to contribute 80% to total sales by 2030 in this continent

The Volkswagen Group is in process of introducing a lengthy portfolio of full-electric vehicles in the United States. It has plans to drive in more than 25 new fully electric vehicles models through 2030. “We now have the unique opportunity to grow profitably in North America and play a key role in driving the transition to electric mobility there," said Arno Antlitz, CFO and COO of Volkswagen Group. The automaker is also aiming to upgrade the factories in Puebla and Silao, Mexico, for assembling electric vehicles and also its components such as electric motors in the second half of the decade.

First Published Date: 15 Mar 2023, 09:14 AM IST
TAGS: Electric vehicle EV Volkswagen Electric car
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing
Rs. 269 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
23% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume Bar, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 307 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
9% OFF
ShineXPro Microfiber Car Cleaning Cloth - OG Soft 500 GSM Extra Large (35x75 CM) Microfiber Cloth for Car and Bike - Suede Edging for Scratchless Drying and Detailing (Pack of 2)
Rs. 499 Rs. 549
Amazon_Logo
3% OFF
Jopasu Car Duster
Rs. 740 Rs. 759
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city