HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Volkswagen Aims Evs To Contribute 80% To Total Sales By 2030 In This Continent

Volkswagen aims EVs to contribute 80% to total sales by 2030 in this continent

In a revised electric mobility strategy of Volkswagen Group, its core brand Volkswagen now aims for its electric vehicles to contribute at least 80 per cent to total sales in Europe by 2030. Previously, the German automaker set a target of 70 per cent of its total sales coming from electric vehicles in Europe by the end of this decade. This was announced in 2021 under the automaker's accelerated electrification strategy. However, the revised target is significantly higher and more ambitious.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 08 Mar 2023, 13:38 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Volkswagen targets electric vehicles to contribute 50 per cent to total sales by 2030 in markets like US and China. (Bloomberg)
Volkswagen targets electric vehicles to contribute 50 per cent to total sales by 2030 in markets like US and China. (Bloomberg)
Volkswagen targets electric vehicles to contribute 50 per cent to total sales by 2030 in markets like US and China. (Bloomberg)
Volkswagen targets electric vehicles to contribute 50 per cent to total sales by 2030 in markets like US and China.

Thomas Ulbrich, head of Volkswagen's new mobility business unit for software and self-driving cars, has told Automobilwoche that the VW brand has the most ambitious target of all the group brands, which include Audi, Skoda, Seat etc. Ulbrich explained that the Volkswagen brand has always been at the forefront of these issues in the group, and it feels obliged to set such high targets. He also acknowledged that the revised target of at least 80 per cent of electric vehicle sales contribution to total retail number by 2030 in Europe is extremely ambitious.

Also Read : New Hyundai Kona electric can run up to 490 kilometres on single charge

The Volkswagen official believes this revised target shows the automaker's intent and commitment to the electrification strategy. The German auto major is not lifting its EV targets for other major markets like China and US, though. In these markets, Volkswagen aims for at least 50 per cent of total sales to come from battery-powered pure electric vehicles.

Similar Products

Find more Cars
Volkswagen Vento (HT Auto photo)
DISCONTINUED
Volkswagen Vento
999 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.69 kmpl
₹10 - 14.1 Lakhs***Last recorded price
Add to compare
View Details
Volkswagen Taigun (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Taigun
999 cc | Petrol | Manual | 18.1 kmpl
₹10.49 - 17.5 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace
1984 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹35 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Volkswagen Id.4 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Volkswagen Id.4
₹50 - 60 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Volkswagen Virtus (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Virtus
999 cc | Petrol | Manual | 19.4 kmpl
₹11.21 - 17.91 Lakh***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Volkswagen Polo (HT Auto photo)
DISCONTINUED
Volkswagen Polo
999 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.74 kmpl
₹5.83 - 10 Lakhs***Last recorded price
Add to compare
View Details

In 2022, fully electric cars comprised just over 10 per cent of Volkswagen's total passenger vehicle sales. The automaker is now gearing up to launch a slew of new and refreshed models under its ID-badged range of pure electric cars in a bid to reach its ambitious electrification goal in Europe.

First Published Date: 08 Mar 2023, 13:38 PM IST
TAGS: Volkswagen electric car electric vehicle electric mobility EV
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing
Rs. 269 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
23% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume Bar, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 307 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
9% OFF
ShineXPro Microfiber Car Cleaning Cloth - OG Soft 500 GSM Extra Large (35x75 CM) Microfiber Cloth for Car and Bike - Suede Edging for Scratchless Drying and Detailing (Pack of 2)
Rs. 499 Rs. 549
Amazon_Logo
26% OFF
Jopasu Car Duster
Rs. 740 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city