New Hyundai Kona electric can run up to 490 kilometres on single charge

Published Mar 08, 2023

The pure electric version of the second-gen Kona claims to come with two battery pack options

These are Standard and Long Range battery packs

The standard model will come with a 48.4 kWh lithium battery pack

It will be capable of running 342 kilometres on a single charge

The Long Range variant will come equipped with a 65.4 kWh battery pack

 It will be capable of running 490 kilometres on a single charge

Both variants will come with a front axle-mounted electric motor

The electric motor can churn out 154 hp of peak power on the Standard variant and 214 hp on the Long Range variant

Both variants will generate 255 Nm of peak torque
