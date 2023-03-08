New Hyundai Kona electric can run up to 490 kilometres on single charge

The pure electric version of the second-gen Kona claims to come with two battery pack options
These are Standard and Long Range battery packs
The standard model will come with a 48.4 kWh lithium battery pack
It will be capable of running 342 kilometres on a single charge
The Long Range variant will come equipped with a 65.4 kWh battery pack
It will be capable of running 490 kilometres on a single charge
Both variants will come with a front axle-mounted electric motor
The electric motor can churn out 154 hp of peak power on the Standard variant and 214 hp on the Long Range variant
Both variants will generate 255 Nm of peak torque