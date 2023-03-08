HT Auto
New Hyundai Kona Electric gets two battery pack options, promises up to 490 km

Hyundai already previewed the bold design of the new Kona Electric in December last year, and now the Korean auto giant has revealed the details of its powertrain after disclosing the specification details of the petrol and hybrid variants of the new Kona in January 2023. The pure electric version of the subcompact crossover claims to come with two different battery pack options: Standard and Long Range.

The new Hyundai Kona Electric has two battery pack options: 48.4 kWh and 65.4 kWh.
Hyundai has unveiled the 2023 Kona Electric globally. The manufacturer has completely revamped the vehicle.
Hyundai Kona Electric has a claimed WLTP range of 490 km. The manufacturer says that the Kona was designed as an EV first and then an ICE vehicle. 
The side profile has sharp creases just like the Tucson. The lighting elements are also entirely new.
The interior is also all-new for the 2023 Kona Electric. There are two 12.3-inch screens. One is for the driver's display while the other one is for the infotainment system. 
The rear seats are fully foldable. The boot space of the 2023 Kona Electric is rated for 466 litres.
There is BlueLink connected car technology, Over-the-Air updates, digital key, Connected Car Navigation Cockpit and much more.
The Kona will be offered as an EV, ICE and with a sportier N Line version. 
The speaker system on the Kona Electric is sourced from Bose. There is also a subwoofer on offer. 
There is also Advanced Driver Aids System on offer. There are features such as Lane Keeping Assist (LKA), Blind-Spot Collision Avoidance Assist (BCA), Intelligent Speed Limit Assist (ISLA), Driver Attention Warning (DAW) and High Beam Assist (HBA). It also equipped with various driving convenience functions, such as Smart Cruise Control (SCC), Navigation-based Smart Cruise Control (NSCC), Lane Following Assist (LFA) and Highway Driving Assist (HDA).
There is an LED lightbar in the front as well as at the rear. The headlamps and the tail lamps are new as well.
Kona Electric measures 4,355 mm in length, 1,825 mm in width and 1,575 mm in height. The wheelbase is also longer at 2,660 mm.
The new Hyundai Kona Electric has two battery pack options: 48.4 kWh and 65.4 kWh.
The new second-generation Hyundai Kona Electric's standard model will come with a 48.4 kWh lithium battery pack, enabling the EV to run 342 km on a single charge. Also, a Long Range variant of the Kona Electric will come equipped with a 65.4 kWh battery pack, enabling it to run 490 km on a single charge.

Hyundai also stated that the Standard and Long Range variants would come with a front axle-mounted electric motor. The electric motor can churn out 154 hp of peak power on the Standard variant, while the Long Range variant will pump out 214 hp of peak power. Both the Kona Electric variants will generate 255 Nm of peak torque, claims Hyundai.

Hyundai further claims that the bigger battery can be charged 10-80 per cent in about 41 minutes with the fast charger. However, the automaker has not revealed the maximum charging rate for the new Kona Electric crossover. The car brand has further stated that the second-generation Hyundai Kona Electric has battery preconditioning that ensures secure charging and range performance in cold weather conditions. Also, it has a heated charging door that operates at temperatures as low as 30 degrees Celsius.

The South Korean auto giant claims that the new Kona Electric gets a new i-Pedal driving mode that allows for a single pedal driving. Other technologies onboard the new generation EV include an intelligent regenerative system, which automatically adjusts the amount of regenerating braking based on the information from the forward traffic flow. Apart from that, it also offers Vehicl-to-Load (V2L) technology, which supports internal and external charging of electrical devices and home appliances using the EV's stored energy.

Hyundai claims the new generation Kona Electric is one of the largest cars in the subcompact segment. The new Kona Electric measures 150 mm longer than its predecessor at 4,355 mm. Also, it is 25 mm wider at 1,855 mm and has a 60 mm longer wheelbase at 2,660 mm, compared to the outgoing model. The new Kona EV is marginally taller than its predecessor at 1,575 mm.

Hyundai claims the dimensional changes of the new model have resulted in a larger, wider and more spacious cabin that will benefit the occupants. Also, the EV comes with technology-aided features like a floating horizontal C-Pad integrated into dual 12.3-inch panoramic display screens and a 12-inch head-up display (HUD). The car gets all its driver controls relocated around the steering wheel. Other features include a Surround View Monitor that displays the video footage of the vehicle's surroundings, a Bose premium sound system, and Over-the-Air (OTA) software update functionality.

