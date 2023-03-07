Hyundai Alcazar turbo-petrol launched, comes RDE-compliant and E20 fuel ready

HT Auto
Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) on Tuesday announced that Alcazar SUV received a new 1.5-litre turbocharged GDi petrol engine that is claimed to come as RDE norms compliant and E20 fuel ready. The Hyundai Alcazar with a new turbo-petrol engine is priced between 16,74,900 and 20,25,100 (ex-showroom). The SUV is available in seven- and six-seater layouts, claimed the South Korean auto manufacturer in its official statement.

07 Mar 2023, 17:56 PM
Hyundai Alcazar gets a new 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine that complies with RDE norms and is E20 fuel ready.
The Hyundai Alcazar with a new 1.5-litre turbocharged GDi petrol engine comes paired with two different transmission options: a seven-speed DCT gearbox and a six-speed manual gearbox. It comes available in four different trim options: Prestige, Platinum, Platinum (O) and Signature (O).

The new turbocharged petrol engine is capable of churning out 160 PS of peak power at 5,500 rpm and 253 Nm of torque between 1,500 rpm and 3,500 rpm. The automaker further stated that the Hyundai Alcazar continues to be available with RDE compliant 1.5-litre CRDi diesel engine that churns out 116 PS of peak power at 4,000 rpm and 250 Nm of torque between 1,500 rpm and 2,750 rpm.

Besides the major change on the powertrain front, the Hyundai Alcazar, as part of its new model year update, comes with a new front grille design and puddle lamp logo. Also, it comes with ISG (Idle Stop & Go). On the safety feature front, the updated Hyundai Alcazar gets side airbags and curtain airbags as standard fitment across all the trims, thus offering a total of six airbags as standard.

The updated Alcazar's RDE norms compliance means the car is capable of notifying the real-time emissions. Also, it comes as E20 fuel ready, which means the car will be able to run on 20 per cent ethanol mixed petrol, which has been mandated by the government of India.

