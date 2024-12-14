Infotainment system with AI assistant? Yes, says Uno Minda. Check how much it costs

Uno Minda has launched a new touchscreen infotainment system in the Indian market. The highlight of this new infotainment system is that it comes with integrated artificial intelligence through GPT. The AI on the infotainment system powers a voice assistant that can answer questions that are asked to it.

The infotainment system is called WTUNES-464DN-GPT and it is priced at ₹50,000 and gets a one-year warranty. The infotainment system will be sold on online websites as well as offline stores.

Apart from the AI-enabled assistant, the infotainment system will get built-in google Maps and if the driver wants, then he or she can connect his mobile phone via wireless or wired Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The person can also install other applications on the infotainment system.

The resolution of the screen is 2000 x 1200 so it should be quite sharp and there is also a Digital Signal Processing (DSP) to adjust the sound quality. The system supports a max power output of 208 W that can be divided as 4 x 52 W. Apart from this, there is a digital signal processing, dynamic equalizer and split screen functionality. The accessory kit includes a microphone, screws, a 4G antenna, and wiring with a SIM card slot. There is an octacore processor powering the infotainment system.

Mr. Rakesh Kher, CEO, UNO Minda Aftermarket Division, said “The WTUNES-464DN-GPT system is revolutionizing the Indian aftermarket by addressing the growing demand for smarter, safer, and more connected driving experiences. Uno Minda’s commitment to a customer-centric approach is further exemplified by this pioneering initiative, which integrates GPT to support professionals and students alike, all while enhancing safety and convenience for users on the go. Featuring an integrated AI assistant, the WTUNES-464DN-GPT introduces a new level of control and immersion. Unlike traditional desktop setups that rely on typing, this cutting-edge product from Uno Minda, incorporates GPT with intelligent voice commands, providing real-time assistance for professionals who require immediate information. This makes it especially beneficial for busy individuals on the go, perfectly exemplifying the concept of infotainment—delivering both information and entertainment effortlessly while traveling.

