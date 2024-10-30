HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Electric Vehicles Tata Tiago Ev Crosses 50,000 Sales Mark. Here's What Makes It Popular

Tata Tiago EV crosses 50,000 sales mark. Here's what makes it popular

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 30 Oct 2024, 13:14 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • The Tiago EV was first unveiled in September 2022, while sales began in February 2023.
Tiago EV
The Tiago EV is priced between ₹7.99 lakh to ₹12.23 lakh.
Tiago EV
The Tiago EV is priced between ₹7.99 lakh to ₹12.23 lakh.

The Tata Tiago EV recently crossed the 50,000 sales mark which was first unveiled in September 2022, while sales began in February 2023. The Tata Tiago EV was the first Indian EV to get a sub 10 lakh price bracket. It had hit the 10,000-unit sales mark in May 2023, just four months after commencing deliveries. The next 40,000 units have been sold in the last 17 months.

Tatat Motors noted that sales number is a landmark figure for not just the Tiago EV but the electric vehicle segment at large. The electric hatchback was the fastest-booked EV in India at the time of its unveiling, with 10,000 bookings in just 24 hours. However, This number was surpassed recently with the MG Windsor EV, which crossed the 15,000 threshold in a 24-hour window. But what makes the entry level electric vehicle from Tata Motors a hit?

1

Tata Tiago EV: Price

While EVs generally tend to be on the expensive side, Indians were long awaiting a sub 10 lakh EV to help electric vehicles as a whole to gain traction. The Tata Tiago EV was the first electric vehicle offering to have price under the 10 lakh bracket. Currently the Tiago EV starts at 7.99 lakh, ex-showroom and goes up to 12.23 lakh. 

2

Tata Tiago EV: Practicality

While the Tata Tiago EV was the first sub 10 lakh EV in India, JSW MG Motor India was quick enough to follow the trail with the Comet EV, and make it more affordable than the Tata EV. However, the MG EV isn’t as suitable for families as the Tiago EV. The Tata EV offers a normal size hatchback unlike the Comet EV, with ample amount of cabin space, four doors and practicality. 

3

Tata Tiago EV: Range

The Tata Tiago EV is available with two battery packs. The lower variants get a 19.2 kWh battery pack promising a range of 250 km, while the bigger 24 kWh battery pack offers a claimed range of 315 km on a single charge. Power comes from a 55 kW (74 bhp) PMS electric motor with up to 114 Nm of peak torque.

4

Tata Tiago EV: Features

Making an electric car this affordable means there are a few trade-offs in terms of features, as EV systems and batteries aren’t cheap. But even at this price, the Tiago EV still packs a good range of features. The EV gets a 7-inch touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 4-speaker Harman sound system, automatic climate control, push-button start, and cruise control—all the essentials covered nicely.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Tata Tiago Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tiago EV
BatteryCapacity Icon24 kWh Range Icon 315 km
₹ 7.99 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Tata Tiago Nrg (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tiago NRG
Engine Icon1199 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 6.70 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Tata Tiago (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tiago
Engine Icon1199.0 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 5.65 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Tata Sierra Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Sierra EV
BatteryCapacity Icon69 kWh Range Icon420 Km
₹ 25 - 30 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Tata Harrier Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Harrier EV
BatteryCapacity Icon50 kWh Range Icon400 Km
₹ 22 - 25 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Tata Curvv Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Curvv EV
BatteryCapacity Icon55 kWh Range Icon585 km
₹ 17.49 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
5

Tata Tiago EV: Safety

The Tata Tiago EV comes with a reassuring 4-star Global NCAP rating, showing that Tata is serious about safety and making sure you feel protected on the road. Plus, parking is made easier with a reverse camera that has dynamic guidelines, helping you slip into tight spots or reverse in busy areas with less stress. It’s a small feature that makes a big difference when it comes to safe, easy manoeuvring.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India, Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

First Published Date: 30 Oct 2024, 13:14 PM IST
TAGS: electric vehicle tata motor tata tiago ev

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.