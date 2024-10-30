Tata Tiago EV crosses 50,000 sales mark. Here's what makes it popular
- The Tiago EV was first unveiled in September 2022, while sales began in February 2023.
The Tata Tiago EV recently crossed the 50,000 sales mark which was first unveiled in September 2022, while sales began in February 2023. The Tata Tiago EV was the first Indian EV to get a sub ₹10 lakh price bracket. It had hit the 10,000-unit sales mark in May 2023, just four months after commencing deliveries. The next 40,000 units have been sold in the last 17 months.
Tatat Motors noted that sales number is a landmark figure for not just the Tiago EV but the electric vehicle segment at large. The electric hatchback was the fastest-booked EV in India at the time of its unveiling, with 10,000 bookings in just 24 hours. However, This number was surpassed recently with the MG Windsor EV, which crossed the 15,000 threshold in a 24-hour window. But what makes the entry level electric vehicle from Tata Motors a hit?
Tata Tiago EV: Price
While EVs generally tend to be on the expensive side, Indians were long awaiting a sub ₹10 lakh EV to help electric vehicles as a whole to gain traction. The Tata Tiago EV was the first electric vehicle offering to have price under the ₹10 lakh bracket. Currently the Tiago EV starts at ₹7.99 lakh, ex-showroom and goes up to ₹12.23 lakh.
Tata Tiago EV: Practicality
While the Tata Tiago EV was the first sub ₹10 lakh EV in India, JSW MG Motor India was quick enough to follow the trail with the Comet EV, and make it more affordable than the Tata EV. However, the MG EV isn’t as suitable for families as the Tiago EV. The Tata EV offers a normal size hatchback unlike the Comet EV, with ample amount of cabin space, four doors and practicality.
Tata Tiago EV: Range
The Tata Tiago EV is available with two battery packs. The lower variants get a 19.2 kWh battery pack promising a range of 250 km, while the bigger 24 kWh battery pack offers a claimed range of 315 km on a single charge. Power comes from a 55 kW (74 bhp) PMS electric motor with up to 114 Nm of peak torque.
Tata Tiago EV: Features
Making an electric car this affordable means there are a few trade-offs in terms of features, as EV systems and batteries aren’t cheap. But even at this price, the Tiago EV still packs a good range of features. The EV gets a 7-inch touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 4-speaker Harman sound system, automatic climate control, push-button start, and cruise control—all the essentials covered nicely.
Tata Tiago EV: Safety
The Tata Tiago EV comes with a reassuring 4-star Global NCAP rating, showing that Tata is serious about safety and making sure you feel protected on the road. Plus, parking is made easier with a reverse camera that has dynamic guidelines, helping you slip into tight spots or reverse in busy areas with less stress. It’s a small feature that makes a big difference when it comes to safe, easy manoeuvring.
