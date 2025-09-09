Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

Search
Cars & Bikes Auto News Tvs Motor To Pass On Full Gst Benefits To Customers

TVS Motor to pass on full GST benefits to customers

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 09 Sept 2025, 12:55 pm
Follow us on:

  • TVS Motor Company will pass on the full benefit of reduced GST rates to two-wheeler buyers, lowering the tax on internal combustion engine vehicles from 28% to 18%, effective September 22, 2025. This reform aims to enhance affordability during the festive season.

TVS has launched the Apache 160 4V and 200 4V 20th anniversary editions.
Get Launch Updates on
TVS Creon
Notify me

()In a move that is set to bring cheer to two-wheeler buyers, TVS Motor Company has announced that it will pass on the complete benefit of the revised GST rates to its customers. This decision follows the recent reform by the GST Council, which slashed the tax rate on internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles from 28% to 18%.

The reduction, effective September 22, 2025, is expected to make TVS’s extensive ICE portfolio significantly more affordable, providing customers with noticeable savings at the time of purchase. Importantly, electric vehicles remain unchanged under the concessional 5% GST bracket.

A Landmark Reform for the Auto Industry

Calling the rate rationalisation a “bold and transformative move," KN Radhakrishnan, Director & CEO of TVS Motor Company, expressed his appreciation for the government’s decision.

“The GST rationalisation will accelerate consumption across society," Radhakrishnan said. “We sincerely thank the Government of India for these progressive reforms. Strengthening the middle class’s spending power is crucial in realising the Hon’ble Prime Minister’s vision of Viksit Bharat 2047."

Also Read : Jawa Yezdi motorcycles prices slashed by up to 17,000 under new GST rates

Impact on Customers

For everyday buyers, the timing of this reform couldn’t be better, coinciding with the festive season when demand for two-wheelers traditionally peaks. From commuter motorcycles and scooters to performance-oriented offerings, customers will find lower entry points across the brand’s petrol-powered range.

Also check these Vehicles

Find more Cars
UPCOMING
TVS Creon
MaxSpeed Icon115 Kmph
₹ 1.20 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
TVS Sport
Engine Icon109.7 cc Mileage Icon70.0 kmpl
₹ 59,881 - 71,785
Compare View Offers
TVS iQube
MaxSpeed Icon82 kmph
₹ 94,434 - 1.59 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
TVS Apache RTR 200 4V
Engine Icon197.75 cc Mileage Icon37 kmpl
₹ 1.49 - 1.63 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
TVS Ronin
Engine Icon225.9 cc Mileage Icon42.95 kmpl
₹ 1.35 - 1.73 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
TVS Ntorq 150
Engine Icon149.7 cc MaxSpeed Icon104 kmph
₹ 1.19 - 1.29 Lakhs
Compare View Offers

TVS has also committed to an extensive awareness drive to ensure that customers understand the savings available through this change.

TVS recent launches

The brand is preparing for the festive season. In just past one month, the brand has launched the Ntorq 150, Orbiter and new-range of Apache motorcycles.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: 09 Sept 2025, 12:54 pm IST
TAGS: TVS TVS Motor Company
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS