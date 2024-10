TVS Motor Company registers highest ever monthly sales in September'24

TVS Motor Company has announced its sales figures for September 2024, revealing a significant 20 per cent growth in overall sales, with 4,82,495 units sold compared to 4,02,553 units in September 2023.

Two-Wheeler segment drives growth

The two-wheeler segment was the primary driver of this growth, with sales increasing by 22 per cent from 3,86,955 units in September 2023 to 4,71,792 units in September 2024. Domestic two-wheeler sales saw a 23 per cent growth, from 3,00,493 units to 3,69,138 units, while motorcycle sales rose by 23 per cent from 1,86,438 units to 2,29,268 units. Scooter sales also grew by 20 per cent from 1,55,526 units to 1,86,751 units.

Electric vehicles sales soar

TVS Motor Company's electric vehicle (EV) sales witnessed an impressive 42 per cent growth, with sales increasing from 20,356 units in September 2023 to 28,901 units in September 2024.

International business sees moderate growth

The company's international business reported an 11 per cent growth in total exports, with sales rising from 1,00,294 units in September 2023 to 1,11,007 units in September 2024. Two-wheeler exports grew by 19 per cent from 86,462 units to 1,02,654 units.

Three-Wheeler segment sees decline

In contrast, the three-wheeler segment experienced a decline in sales, with 10,703 units sold in September 2024 compared to 15,598 units in September 2023.

Second quarter sales performance

For the second quarter of FY 2024-25, TVS Motor Company reported a 15 per cent growth in two-wheeler sales, from 10.31 lakh units to 11.90 lakh units. Three-wheeler sales declined from 0.43 lakh units to 0.38 lakh units. Total exports grew by 11 per cent from 2.77 lakh units to 3.09 lakh units.

Key Sales Figures:

- Total sales: 4,82,495 units (September 2024) vs 402,553 units (September 2023)

- Two-wheeler sales: 4,71,792 units (September 2024) vs 3,86,955 units (September 2023)

- Domestic two-wheeler sales: 3,69,138 units (September 2024) vs 3,00,493 units (September 2023)

- Motorcycle sales: 2,29,268 units (September 2024) vs 1,86,438 units (September 2023)

- Scooter sales: 1,86,751 units (September 2024) vs 1,55,526 units (September 2023)

- EV sales: 28,901 units (September 2024) vs 20,356 units (September 2023)

