TVS Motor Company’s sales grow by 31% in November 2023

TVS Motor Company has announced its sales figures for November 2023. They reported a growth of 31 per cent with 364,231 units sold as against 277,123 units in the month of November 2022. The company sold 16,782 units in November 2023 as against sales of 10,056 units in November 2022. The booking pipeline for TVS iQube continues to be healthy, says TVS. The brand has still not revealed any launch timeline for the iQube ST and the deliveries of their new electric scooter, X are also delayed.

Total two-wheelers registered a growth of 34 per cent with sales increasing from 2,63,642 units in November 2022 to 3,52,103 units in November 2023. Domestic two-wheelers registered growth of 50 per cent with sales increasing from 1,91,730 units in November 2022 to 2,87,017 units in November 2023.

Motorcycles registered a growth of 19 per cent with sales increasing from 1,45,006 units in November 2022 to 1,72,836 units in November 2023. Scooters registered a growth of 62 per cent with sales increasing from 83,679 units in November 2022 to 1,35,749 units in November 2023.

The manufacturer's total exports registered sales of 75,203 units in November 2023 as against 84,134 units registered in November 2022. Two-wheeler exports registered sales of 65,086 units in November 2023 as against 71,912 units in November 2022. Three-wheelers registered sales of 12,128 units in November 2023 as against 13,481 units in November 2022.

Currently, the brand is preparing for its annual motorcycling event, MotoSoul. It will be held on December 8-9, 2023, in Vagator, Goa. This will be the third edition of the TVS MotoSoul while the first edition was held in 2019. The biking and music festival witnesses multiple events for TVS customers. Right from the brand’s motorsport-related activities to customisation, personalisation and more, the two-day event has plenty of visitors occupied. Moreover, both days will host performances from top Indian and international artists. The previous edition also saw the company introduce its own helmet Bluetooth intercom devices. It is expected that this year also TVS will launch a few products.

