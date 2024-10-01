HT Auto
Freedom 125 and Pulsar help Bajaj Auto report a growth of 22% in September

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 01 Oct 2024, 12:49 PM
Bajaj Auto has announced that their 2-wheeler segment grew by 22 per cent. On the other hand, the commercial segment saw a growth of 6 per cent. Overall, the manufacturer reported a growth of 20 per cent. Even in terms of YTD, the growth figure stood at 12 per cent.

The total sales for September increased by 20 per cent compared to the previous year, primarily driven by a strong performance in domestic sales of two-wheelers. Domestic sales of two-wheelers saw a significant growth of 28 per cent, while exports experienced a more modest increase of 13 per cent. Both domestic and export sales of commercial vehicles showed positive growth, with domestic sales increasing by 4 per cent and exports by 16 per cent.

The domestic YTD sales of two-wheelers continued to outperform exports, with a growth rate of 16 per cent compared to 8 per cent for exports. Domestic sales of commercial vehicles experienced a substantial increase of 55 per cent, while exports grew by 15 per cent.

Bajaj Pulsar range gets more affordable

Bajaj Auto has introduced a Dussehra promotion for the Pulsar lineup, offering a discount of 10,000. The company has indicated that this initiative is designed to encourage customer purchases during the festive season.

In addition to the discount, customers can benefit from cashback offers of up to 5,000 on several models, including the Pulsar 125 Carbon Fibre, NS125, N150, Pulsar 150, N160, NS160, NS200, and N250. Furthermore, there is a limited-time cashback offer of 5,000 available exclusively for customers who complete EMI transactions using HDFC Credit Cards through Pine Labs machines at participating dealerships.

Customers who make their purchases through e-commerce partners, Amazon and Flipkart, will have access to additional offers. The company has indicated that 2024 is a significant year for Pulsar, as the entire range has been enhanced with modern features. The upgraded Bajaj Pulsar lineup for 2024 includes improvements such as Bluetooth-enabled digital displays, LED headlights, navigation systems, and USB charging ports.

First Published Date: 01 Oct 2024, 12:18 PM IST
