Toyota launches service campaign across South India for monsoon

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has kicked off its ‘Awesome Toyota Service Campaign’ across all authorized Toyota dealerships in South India, offering an array of exciting benefits to help customers get their vehicles monsoon-ready. Running throughout July 2025, this region-specific initiative underscores Toyota’s commitment to delivering exceptional customer service and a hassle-free ownership experience, especially during the challenging monsoon season.

Monsoon-Ready with Expert Toyota Care

With heavy rains impacting visibility, road grip, and overall vehicle hygiene, Toyota’s latest service campaign is focused on preventive maintenance and safety enhancements. The campaign offers comprehensive vehicle care aimed at ensuring that Toyota owners enjoy a smooth, safe, and comfortable driving experience during the rains.

Key Highlights of the ‘Awesome Toyota Service Campaign’

Free 20-Point Vehicle Check-up: Includes essential tyre and battery health diagnostics to prevent breakdowns.

Up to 10 per cent discount on labour charges: Significant savings on routine and monsoon-specific service jobs.

T Gloss Monsoon Care Package at 10 per cent Off: A specialized service bundle that features interior cleaning, windshield polishing, headlamp restoration, and odor neutralization—ideal for maintaining hygiene and visibility during wet weather.

Special Offers on Tyres and Batteries: Exclusive discounts ensure reliability and enhanced safety.

This seasonal campaign reflects Toyota’s proactive approach to customer-first service, offering not just aesthetic care but practical solutions to enhance on-road performance and reliability during the rainy months.

Mr. Wiseline Sigamani, Vice President and Chief Representative – South Region, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, emphasized the brand’s focus on preventive care:

“Our ‘Awesome Toyota Service Campaign’ is designed to support customers with timely maintenance and ensure that every drive remains safe and secure. Whether it’s free check-ups or value-added service packages, we want our customers to enjoy complete peace of mind during monsoon travel."

Additional Monsoon Safety Tips

Toyota also advises customers to adopt simple precautions during the monsoon, such as:

Checking wipers and headlights for optimal function

Maintaining correct tyre pressure and tread depth

Avoiding driving through water-logged areas

Keeping essential items like flashlights, towels, and rainwear handy in the vehicle

With the Awesome Toyota Service Campaign, Toyota Kirloskar Motor aims to blend value with peace of mind, ensuring that every Toyota on the road is ready to face the monsoon season head-on.

