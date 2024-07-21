Nissan X-rail launched in India, here are four SUVs set to rival it
Nissan has just unveiled the X-Trail in India on July 17, and the long-awaited SUV will be arriving on Indian soil as a Completely Built Unit. It has been eight long years since the last time the X-Trail stepped foot into the country. In 2022, Nissan had showcased the model in India alongside the Kashqai and the Juke, heightening expectations, and at the time it was speculated that the SUV would come with both 2WD and AWD drivetrains.
The fourth generation X-Trail will be entering the heavily competitive large SUV segment, and the Japanese entry is about to go head to head against high-rollers such as the Meridian and the Fortuner. The X-Trail’s status as a CBU may prove to be a disadvantage considering the higher import duties and low production volume that result from it. At the same time, Nissan is not sending an all-wheel drive variant of the X-Trail to India, whereas most of its rivals feature AWD capability. With such factors combined, the X-Trail will face heavy competition from quite a formidable bunch of competitors. Here is a list of four large SUVs that are set to rival the upcoming Nissan X-Trail:
The Meridian SUV is a three-row offering from Jeep, and it is based on the Compass SUV. There are four variants and the range starts with the Meridian X trim, priced at ₹29.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The Meridian is powered by a 2.0-litre diesel mill that comes mated to either a six-speed manual or a nine-speed automatic transmission. The Meridian with the automatic further features all-wheel drive as optional. The diesel unit produces 168 bhp and 320 Nm of torque, and the SUV can sprint from zero to 10 kph in 10.8 seconds. Inside, the Jeep Meridian features a 10.25-inch digital cluster alongside a 10.1-inch infotainment display that comes with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The Meridian is further equipped with a 360-degree camera, hill start assist, ABS and ESC.
In June 2024, Toyota had witnessed a 40 per cent year-on-year increase in sales in the Indian market, and the Japanese carmaker had attributed much of this performance to the sheer popularity of the seven-seater SUV. Priced between ₹33.43 lakh (ex-showroom) and ₹51.44 lakh (ex-showroom), the Fortuner comes with a choice between a petrol or a diesel powertrain. The 2.7-litre petrol engine generates 164 bhp and 245 Nm of torque. With a manual gearbox, the Fortuner's 2.8-litre diesel engine can produce 201 bhp and 420 Nm of torque. The torque output of the engine rises to 450 Nm when a TC gearbox is installed. The Fortuner comes with a very capable 4x4 model and three driving modes: Eco, Normal, and Sport. The vehicle received a five-star rating from the ASEAN New Car Assessment Programme (NCAP) and is equipped with seven airbags, traction control, ABS, and hill descent controls (which are exclusive to the 4x4 model).
Priced from ₹38.79 lakh (ex-showroom) to ₹43.86 lakh (ex-showroom), the MG Gloster is a six and seven-seater SUV that is offered with a single engine option with two different tunes. The 2.0-litre diesel engine with the single turbo generates 159 bhp and 373.5 Nm of torque. The twin-turbo unit makes 212 bhp and 478.5 Nm of torque and all variants are offered with the sole choice of an eight-speed automatic transmission. The Gloster’s interior features a 12.2-inch infotainment display that allows for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The SUV features i-Smart 2.0 technology, which enables smartphone integration. While the MG Gloster has not been rated by an NCAP body as of yet, the SUV comes with six airbags, electronic stability control, hill hold and descent controls. The Gloster further brings ADAS with nine features, such as Lane Change Assist, Blind Spot Detection, and Forward Collision Warning.
The Skoda Kodiaq is a seven-seater SUV priced starting from ₹39.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and is built on the same platform as that of the Volkswagen Tiguan. The Kodiaq is driven by a 2.0-litre TSI four-cylinder petrol engine that is linked to a seven-speed DSG. This unit is able to generate 188 bhp and 320 Nm and the power is delivered through to all four wheels. The seven-seater interior is finished in piano black and equips a fully-digital instrument cluster. Alongside a panoramic sunroof, buyers can find 12-way electronically adjustable front seats, tri-zone automatic climate control, and a 12-speaker Canton audio system. Additional creature comforts fitted in by Skoda are cruise control, wireless charging, and an automatic tailgate. The Skoda Kodiaq further comes with nine airbags, ABS and ESC, as well as park assist, and the Euro NCAP has awarded the SUV a five-star safety rating.