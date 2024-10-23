Toyota Innova Crysta gets a price hike. Check new prices

Published Oct 23, 2024

Toyota has announced a price hike Innova Crysta

Innova Crysta has become more expensive on select variants of up to 10,000

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has increased prices on the Innova Crysta GX+ variant, which was introduced to the lineup earlier this year.

The prices on other variants - G, GX, VX, and ZX - remain unchanged for now.

 The Toyota Innova Crysta is priced from 19.99 lakh, going up to 26.55 lakh (ex-showroom).

With the price price applicable with immediate effect, the Toyota Innova Crysta GX+ is now priced at 21.49 lakh for the seven-seater version.

The GX+ eight-seater is priced at 21.54 lakh (ex-showroom). 
