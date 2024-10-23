Toyota Innova Crysta gets a price hike. Check new prices

Toyota has announced a price hike Innova Crysta
Innova Crysta has become more expensive on select variants of up to ₹10,000
Toyota Kirloskar Motor has increased prices on the Innova Crysta GX+ variant, which was introduced to the lineup earlier this year.
The prices on other variants - G, GX, VX, and ZX - remain unchanged for now.
The Toyota Innova Crysta is priced from ₹19.99 lakh, going up to ₹26.55 lakh (ex-showroom).
With the price price applicable with immediate effect, the Toyota Innova Crysta GX+ is now priced at ₹21.49 lakh for the seven-seater version.
The GX+ eight-seater is priced at ₹21.54 lakh (ex-showroom).