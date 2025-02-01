Toyota Kirloskar Motor reports double-digit sales growth in January 2025

Toyota Kirloskar Motor registered a double-digit year-on-year growth of 19 per cent in January 2025, having sold a total of 29,371 units. The Japanese auto giant sold 24,609 units in the same month last year, ending 2024 as its best year in India with more than 3.26 lakh units dispatched. In January 2025, the company sold 26,178 units in the domestic market and exported a total of 3,193 units.

In a statement issued on February 1, 2025, Toyota Kirloskar Motor says its continued momentum highlights the company’s focus on customer centricity and enhancing country-wide customer access.

Varinder Wadhwa, Vice President, of Sales-Service-Used Car Business and Profit Enhancement at Toyota Kirloskar Motor said, “In 2025, our efforts are to further strengthen the company’s foothold in India. We will continue to optimise customer centricity through value-added services and seamless after-sales support, all aimed at creating delightful experiences."

He adds the company’s product strategy will be driven by, “the deep philosophy of multiple pathway approach that strives to offer something to everyone depending on their mobility needs."

Wadhwa added Toyota will continue following measures for enhancing efficiency across company operations as well as all processes targeted towards “scaling operations and meeting market needs more seamlessly."

Over one crore cars in a year…

Toyota Motor ended 2024 retaining the title of the world’s largest car manufacturer for the fifth consecutive year, having sold over one crore cars between January and December last year. The Japanese automaker remains the most popular carmaker, beating its closest competitor Volkswagen by 10 lakh units in sales.

Toyota's overall sales in 2024 include those of the luxury car brand Lexus, mini-vehicle manufacturer Daihatsu Motor, and truck manufacturer Hino Motors, all of which are part of the larger Toyota group. Toyota and Lexus combined accounted for approximately 95 per cent of the 1.08 crore cars sold in 2024. Toyota's total sales last year fell 3.7 per cent due to sales declines in Japan, China, and other global regions.

In India, the carmaker dispatched more than 3.26 lakh units, clocking a 40 per cent surge in sales compared to 2023. Out of the total units sold in 2024, Toyota delivered a little over three lakh units in India and exported 26,232 units to the global markets.

