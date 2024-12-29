Top 5 reasons to buy MG Comet EV

Here are five reasons to buy the MG Comet EV
The Comet EV is very compact in dimensions. This means that it can easily filter through traffic and finding a parking spot also becomes quite easy.
The 17.3 kWh battery pack means a real world range of between 180 and 190 km wich should be enough for daily commutes and city runs.
The interior quality feels quite good. There is soft touch material on the door pads and there are no rattles. There are cupholders, door pockets and a shelf as well.
The performance from the electric motor is plenty to do daily commutes and quick overtakes. There are three driving modes - Eco, Normal and Sport.
With the BaaS, the prices of the Comet EV falls down to as low as ₹5 lakh ex-showroom.
Someone who is looking for a car that he or she can use for city commutes can go for the Comet EV.
The small EV now also comes with DC fast charging, so in case, you need a quick top up, a DC fast charger should be able to help you.
The prices of the MG Comet EV are between ₹7 lakh and ₹9.65 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom.