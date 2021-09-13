Tigor EV isn't just Nexon EV rival, it will fight compact sedans: Tata Motors

Tigor EV launched on August 31 in the Indian car market has emerged as the most-affordable electric vehicle available to private customers in the country. Starting at ₹11.99 lakh (ex showroom), it is looking at offering a relatively inexpensive entry to the world of battery-powered mobility in a segment that has no real rival, except perhaps Tata Motors' own Nexon EV.

But the Indian car company is pitching Tigor EV as not just a worthy player in the world of electric vehicles but one that may also challenge compact sedans running with conventional engines and at significantly lower purchasing prices.

The Tigor with a petrol engine at its heart starts at somewhere around ₹5.60 lakh (ex showroom) while its rivals like the Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Hyundai Aura and Honda Amaze are all priced upwards of ₹6 lakh (ex showroom). Vivek Srivatsa, Head for Marketing (Passenger Cars) at Tata Motors, tells HT Auto that Tigor EV could well sway buyers away from these vehicles despite the difference in purchasing price tags. “Tigor EV is a very strong proposition for anyone looking to buy a sedan. It is not just for a person looking to buy an electric vehicle. The Tigor EV sedan will not only be the cheapest-to-run compact sedan but will also be the fastest to reach from 0 to 60 (kms) and the fastest to reach 0 to 100 (100) as well," he said.

Srivatsa further elaborated that the Indian customer of today is not just someone who would buy any EV that is available. “He won't just buy any EV out there. Tigor EV has a real-world range of over 250 kms but also has space and comfort that can rival many other ICE (internal combustion engine) models. Or even do better."

Tata Motors has tasted success with the Nexon EV and is now hoping to replicate that success with the Tigor EV. Srivatsa isn't much concerned about both cars cannibalizing each others' space in the still small Indian mass EV market and neither is expanding overall market share a priority currently. “ "Focus is more is on expanding the EV market and not so much on expanding the market share because once you reach a 70% market share, a difference between 65% to 70% to 75% is not that great as long as your volumes are not growing," he explained. “By democratizing, by mainstreaming EVs, we want the overall EV basket to grow and within that, we want to have more than a lion's share."

Tata Motors may well be the predator on the prowl when it comes to the mass-market EV segment. Demand for Nexon EV now stands equal to that of Nexon diesel. And with rival OEMs not having much in the sub- ₹15 lakh price bracket yet, it could well auger well.