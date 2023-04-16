HT Auto
Home Auto News This Kia Ev6 Replica Made Entirely From Lego Bricks Took 800 Hours To Build

This Kia EV6 replica made entirely from LEGO bricks took 800 hours to build

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 16 Apr 2023, 10:20 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:

Kia has taken the covers off its special ‘brick-by-brick' EV6 model at the Milan Design Week. The life-size replica of the electric vehicle was commissioned by Kia Italy and assembled by BrickVision, using more than 350,000 LEGO bricks. It took over 800 hours or four months to bring the 1:1 Kia EV6 model to life. The replica of the EV not just mimics it from the outside but also has a fully functional lighting system.

Kia EV6 replica made by LEGO bricks.
Kia EV6 replica made by LEGO bricks.
Kia EV6 replica made by LEGO bricks.
Kia EV6 replica made by LEGO bricks.

Kia says that the model has been dubbed ‘Brick To The Future’ and serves as a symbol of a ‘new and inspiring path towards sustainable mobility’. Following the car's debut at Milan Design Week from April 17, it will also be exhibited at the Kia Energy House in Rome.

Also Read : 2023 Kia EV6 bookings re-open today, prices hiked

The entire making process of the Kia EV6 replica has been recorded in aa video that proceeds in steps of bricks used, illustrating the various executive phases of the project, from conception to execution up to the final phase. The video also documents Kia' journey like its journey started in 2021 with Plan S, which is leading the Korean brand to expand the traditional business model.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Kia Ev6 (HT Auto photo)
Kia Ev6
Electric | Automatic
₹59.95 - 64.95 Lakh**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Kia Ev9 Concept (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Kia Ev9 Concept
₹55 - 60 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Mercedes-benz Eqa (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mercedes-benz Eqa
Prices are currently unavailable
View Details
Bmw Ix1 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Bmw Ix1
₹60 - 62 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Volvo S90 (HT Auto photo)
Volvo S90
1969 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 17.86 kmpl
₹61.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Volvo Xc60 (HT Auto photo)
Volvo Xc60
1969 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 16.13 kmpl
₹61.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

EV6 is the first of 14 100% electric Kia models that will be introduced on the market by 2027, built on the the company's E-GMP platform, dedicated exclusively to electric vehicles. The company recently followed up the EV6 with the launch of the EV9 SUV. This new model will sit at the top of the Kia family and will also spawn a GT version.

Kia EV6 has won many accolades and praises since its launch in 2021 and earlier this month, the high-performance GT variant was named the World Performance Car of the Year in the 2023 World Car of the Year Awards held in New York.

First Published Date: 16 Apr 2023, 10:19 AM IST
TAGS: executive EV6 GT Kia EV6 Kia EV9 electric vehicle EV electric mobility
Can you identify the Logo? Test your brand knowledge with the ultimate logo quiz experience.
PLAY NOW
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing
Rs. 269 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
25% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume Bar, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 299 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
71% OFF
AutokraftZ Black Uv Sunblock protection with thumb hole Arm sleeves for unisex_2 | New Arm Sleeves |Arm Sleeves For Driving, Cycling, Tennis, Cricket, Football, Golf, Outdoor, Gym, Riding, Sun Protection Cooling Arm Sleeves for Men
Rs. 88 Rs. 300
Amazon_Logo
74% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 339 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city