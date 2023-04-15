2023 Kia EV6 bookings re-open today, prices hiked

Kia India has re-opened the bookings of 2023 EV6 today. The manufacturer will be offering two variants of the EV6 in the Indian market. There is GT Line and GT Line AWD priced at ₹60.95 lakh and ₹65.95 lakh respectively. Both prices are ex-showroom. The bookings can be done by visiting Kia's dealerships or online. Kia launched the EV6 in June 2022 as their first electric model in India. Since then, it has already sold 432 units.

For 2023, the company is also offering exclusive ownership privileges to the first 200 buyers which include a 95 per cent buyback policy within 30 days, free periodic maintenance for five years, and 8 years/ 160000 Kms warranty on the battery.

The EV6 has a claimed driving range of 708 km. It is based on the E-GMP platform which is essentially an electric skateboard platform. EV6 also comes with vehicle-to-load (V2L) that can be used to run electric appliances or to charge another vehicle as well.

The company has been working towards improving the EV charging infrastructure in the country. In August’22, Kia installed India’s first and fastest ‘240 kWh’ charger. Now, the company plans to expand its EV dealership footprint from 15 select dealerships across 12 cities at the time of launch last year to 60 outlets across 44 cities. Kia India also plans to expand the 150 kW high-speed charger network from the existing 15 dealerships to all 60 outlets.

Mr Myung-sik Sohn, CSBO, Kia India, said “We are excited that with Kia EV6, a new performance-driven drive experience is now available for customers who are looking for a premium ride. I am excited to announce that the bookings for our popular premium EV, the Kia EV6, have commenced today for 2023. We have also expanded our EV dealership footprint to 60 outlets across 44 cities which will help us move closer to our customers. We expect the 2023 Kia EV6 to outgrow our previous sales performance and make a threefold growth this year. It fills us with immense pride that we are leading the segment that is not only helping our business grow but also propelling us towards a sustainable future."

