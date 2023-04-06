Kia Carens MPV gets a new premium variant Luxury (O). Prices start at 17 lakh

Kia India has silently added a new top variant to the Carens MPV called the Luxury (O). The new variant is available only on the automatic versions with both petrol and diesel engine options. It’s slotted between the Luxury and Luxury Plus trims in a bid to make the model more value-friendly. Prices for the Kia Carens Luxury (O) start from ₹17 lakh, going up to ₹17.70 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).

The Kia Carens Luxury (O) trim arrives just days after the automaker updated its complete lineup to meet the latest BS6 Phase 2 emission regulations. The Luxury (O) trim bridges the gap between Luxury and Luxury Plus which stands at about ₹1.35 lakh. The new Luxury (O) is about ₹80,000 more expensive than the Luxury trim and ₹55,000 cheaper than the range-topping Luxury Plus variant.

Compared to the Luxury trim, the Carens Luxury (O) comes equipped with ambient lighting that changes as per driving modes, and a sunroof. It is only available as a seven-seater offering. That said, the new variant misses out on the 8-speaker Bose sound system, paddle shifters, and ventilated seats, which are only available on the Luxury Plus. On the safety front, the Carens Luxury (O) is pretty loaded with six airbags, ABS with ESC, Hill Start, disc brakes on all four wheels, 16-inch alloy wheels and three-point seatbelts for all seats.

The Luxury (O) trim further adds value with its tilt and telescopic adjustable steering wheel wrapped in leather, cooled cupholders for the first and second rows, 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, four speakers with two tweeters, five USB Type-C charging points and more.

Power comes from the new 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine tuned for 158 bhp and 253 Nm of peak torque, paired with the 7-speed DCT unit. There’s also the 1.5-litre turbocharged diesel engine tuned for 114 bhp paired with the 6-speed torque converter. Do note that the Carens diesel manual has been discontinued the lower variants now getting the 6-speed iMT as standard. The Kia Carens competes with the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, XL6 and Mahindra Marazzo in the segment. While the Marutis do not get a diesel option, the Marazzo misses out on petrol and even a diesel automatic.

