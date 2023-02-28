This Indian state will have US-like road infrastructure by 2024, claims Gadkari

HT Auto
Union minister for road transport and highways, Nitin Gadkari, on Monday said that Uttar Pradesh (UP) will have a highly improved and well-developed road infrastructure by 2024, which will be comparable with the US. He claimed that the picture of the state would change with the development of roads. The minister inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of seven national highway projects in the state.

28 Feb 2023
Union minister for road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari has said Uttar Pradesh will have US-like road infrastructure by 2024. (HT_PRINT)
Union minister for road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari has said Uttar Pradesh will have US-like road infrastructure by 2024.

While inaugurating and laying stones for 6,500 crore national highway projects in the state, Gadkari said that the conditions of roads in Uttar Pradesh were not good before 2014. He also claimed that since 2014, the national highway length in the state has increased from 7,643 km to 13,000 km. "Before the end of the year 2024, Uttar Pradesh will have road infrastructure like in America. The state is growing very fast, and its picture will change with the development of roads. The villages and the poor will be happy and prosperous in the state. The youth will also get employment, and UP will become the leading state in the country," he further added.

The minister said that with the construction of the Ballia Link Expressway, it would be possible to reach Patna from Lucknow through Purvanchal Expressway in just four-and-a-half hours. "Ballia to Buxar can be reached in half an hour, Ballia to Chhapra in one hour and Ballia to Patna in one-and-a-half hour. With the construction of Greenfield Highway, eastern UP will get better connectivity with Chhapra, Patna, Buxar in Bihar," Gadkari added.

The minister further claimed that the new road from Chandauli to Mohania, which is being constructed at the cost of 130 crore, will provide connectivity to Chandauli in Uttar Pradesh and Kaimur district in Bihar through the Delhi-Kolkata GT Road. Also, with the construction of Saidpur to Mardah road, there will be direct connectivity from Mau to Varanasi via Saidpur.

The minister also stated that due to better connectivity with other cities of the state, the economic and social condition of UP would improve as well as backward areas of the Azamgarh district would get new connectivity. Gadkari also announced the new connectivity route between Ballia-Ara through a 28-km new spur road at the cost of 1,500 crore.

First Published Date: 28 Feb 2023, 11:53 AM IST
national highway road construction
