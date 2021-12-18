This Citroen Ami concept EV is cute and full of adventurous features

Citroen has unveiled My Ami Buggy Concept electric vehicle with an intent to cater to customers who love a dose of adventure in their travelling. The company stated that this all-electric Ami concept will serve as a recreational vehicle in the countryside or beach. With its robust exterior, the automaker also added that it is simple and laced with practical functionality.

The My Ami Buggy EV offers bull-bars at its front and rare face. It is equipped with hubcaps, headlight grilles, bumpers and faceplates. On the sides of the EV, the silhouette has been strengthened by reworked fender flares and tubular protections along the bottom of the doors. Its LED light bar on the front of the roof will help a user navigate properly at night or in foggy weather. If the EV is stationary, this light diffuses itself to provide the user with a camp-like atmosphere.

The automaker has removed the doors and replaced them with a transparent rainproof canvas that can be pulled back in case of bad weather. These are fitted with zippers to enclose the passenger compartment and also has high openings that evoke a feeling of a conventional vehicle door. These protective curtains can be removed, rolled up and stored behind the seats in dedicated storage bags, shared the company. The concept EV will come in three colours, black, khaki and yellow.

The automaker has not revealed technical specs of the EV, though the standard Ami operates on a 5.5 kWh lithium-ion battery pack that powers the electric motor to generate an output of 8 hp. This gives the electric vehicle a speed of 45 kmph and a range of 70 km on a single charge.

Samuel Pericles, the designer of My Ami Buggy conveyed that this concept vehicle is a proposition in line with the philosophy of Ami, which is not a car. “We have therefore looked for inspiration in the world of construction games for the fun and functional side, industrial design for ergonomics and aesthetics, encompassing everyday objects and fashion accessories. My Ami Buggy Concept needed to be functional and simple, in the purest spirit of iconic and contemporary industrial objects," Pericles added.