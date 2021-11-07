Nano-sized Citroen Ami electric car gears up for police duty on this tiny island

Nano-sized Citroen Ami electric car gears up for police duty on this tiny island2 min read . Updated: 07 Nov 2021, 11:28 AM IST
Citroen has provided Greek island Chalki with a fleet of six emission-free vehicles including two nano Ami electric cars.
- The nano car comes powered by a modest 6 kilowatt electric motor and a 5.5 kWh battery pack.
When one thinks of a police car, what comes to mind is a bulky SUV with flash lights but here is a nano-sized electric police car for the tiny 10-square-mile Greek island Chalki. As a part of the islands efforts to transform into a zero emission economy, Citroen has provided it with a fleet of six emission-free vehicles including two nano Ami electric cars.
Similar Cars
Hyundai Kona-electric
Citroen C5-aircross
While one Ami will be used by the island's Police force, another will be used by Coast Guard. Apart from these, Citroen has provided two ë-C4 and 1 ë-Spacetourer to the Municipality of the island and 1 ë-Jumpy will be delivered to the Energy Community of Chalki.
(Also read | This nano electric quadricycle rendering gets quirky looks, off-road tyres)
Citroen Ami is a tiny two-seater compact car which is feature-packed yet budget-friendly. While the car costs around $7,000 in Europe, it comes for a pocket-friendly monthly fee under subscription model. The tiny vehicle measures 2.41m in length, 1.39m in width, 1.52m in height and rides on tiny 14-inch wheels.
The nano car comes powered by a modest 6 kilowatt electric motor and a 5.5 kWh battery pack. Its bodywork is mostly plastic and it comes with a no-frills interior. The vehicle's top speed is 45 kmph and it can go up to 70 kilometres on single charge.
(Also read | Size does not matter: This microcar from Citroen gets a cargo version)
As per French legislation, the Ami falls into the category of a light electric quadricycle and can also be driven by 14-year-olds without the need of a driving licence. The vehicle's features will also likely appeal the tech-savvy Gen Y.
Recently, Citroen also turned the Ami into a delivery vehicle by removing one of the two seats, giving it a luggage space of 260 litres and a load capacity of 140 kgs. The mini cargo model can be used as a means of transportation for courier and service companies.