Small is not always necessarily impractical. French carmaker Citroen’s micro car Ami will vouch for that in its new avatar. The two-seater Ami has now been turned into a minivan to carry cargo.

The idea for a mini delivery model, while interesting, is not new at all. A similar solution was offered by Renault and Twizy Cargo.

Citroen turned the Ami model into a delivery vehicle by removing one of the two seats it had, arranged the cargo area for transporting various kind of cargo right next to the driver's seat. The French manufacturer sees the new model as an interesting means of transport for courier and service companies.

The glove box that replaces the passenger seat has a capacity of 260 litres and a load capacity of 140 kgs. For safety, the driver is separated from the load by a partition. To make the Ami even more functional, Citroen has added a removable shelf with storage just right for A4 documents or a tablet. The shelf can withstand a load of up to 40 kgs. The total usable capacity of the electric baby is over 400 litres.

Citroen Ami with 2-level adjustable floor can transport items up to 1.20 metres in length. It allows to secure the cargo with straps or a net that protects against parcels falling out of the vehicle when the door is opened.

The Citroen Ami Cargo will continue to be powered by the same powertrain used in Ami micro cars, with a 5.5 kWh battery, a claimed range of 75 kms on a single charge and a top speed of 45 kmph. The length of only 2.41 metres allows the Ami Cargo to move freely around the city and easy to park.

Citroen has launched the Ami Cargo for the home market. The price of the model starts at 7,390 euros (roughly converted to ₹6.55 lakh). The price is about 400 euros (about ₹35,500) more than the version meant to ferry only passengers. The Citroen Ami Cargo is expected to reach dealerships in June this year. The first deliveries are scheduled for September.