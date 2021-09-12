This nano electric quadricycle rendering gets quirky looks, off-road tyres

Further, the designer added new LED headlights and taillights matching with Opel's design language. The roof-mounted LEDs and aluminum-style skid-plates accentuate the vehicle's adventurous look. The new livery combines black, yellow, and cyan colors, making the vehicle look vibrant.

Inside the cabin, a tubular structure was added on top of the greenhouse in order to protect the inside in case of an accident. The massive rear wing could also sustain most damage as it sticks out several inches above the car’s roof.

The original Opel Rock-e comes equipped with an 8 hp electric motor and a 5.5 kWh battery pack. And though there is no revelation of the powertrain on the rendering version, it is expected that the e-xtreme version would be fitted with an upgraded powertrain in order to better match its character.