Looking for a budget electric car? These are your options under ₹10 lakh
Electric cars in India have been witnessing a rapid surge in demand and sales. Over the last few years, the Indian electric car market has witnessed rapid growth owing to the evolving consumer perspectives, positive consumer sentiment, and influx of new models from various automakers. Not only the mass-market segment, but the luxury car category too has witnessed a wide range of models being launched in the country market with the electric propulsion system.
While the number of offerings in the Indian electric car market has increased significantly over the last few years, keeping pace with the consumer demand, the majority of the electric cars in the country are priced well above the ₹10 lakh slab. In a highly price-sensitive market like India, this is a key barrier to the wider adoption of electric cars.
If you are planning to buy an electric car but don't want to stretch your budget beyond ₹10 lakh, here are the only options you are left with.
MG Comet EV is the most affordable electric car in India. This tiny hatchback comes with a compact design that allows it to zip through the dense city traffic without much hassle, as well, and it can also be parked in tight parking spots easily. The practical and peppy electric car comes powered by a 17.3 kWh battery pack, promising up to 230 km range on a full charge. The EV is available at a price range of ₹7 lakh - ₹9.84 lakh (ex-showroom). What makes it more appealing for consumers is the choice of a battery-as-a-service (Baas) model, which allows the buyer to purchase the EV at ₹4.99 lakh and pay ₹2.5 per kilometre driven.
Tata Tiago EV is the next most affordable electric car in India, priced under ₹10 lakh. This electric hatchback comes priced between ₹7.99 lakh and ₹11.14 lakh (ex-showroom). The XE MR and XT MR trims come priced at ₹7.99 lakh and ₹8.99 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively. Powering this electric hatchback is a 19.2 kWh battery pack that promises up to 315 km range on a full charge.
Tata Punch EV comes priced between ₹9.99 lakh and ₹14.44 lakh (ex-showroom). The base variant of the electric SUV, Smart comes priced at ₹9.99 lakh (ex-showroom), which puts the EV in this list. Powering this trim is a 25 kWh battery pack that promises up to 265 km range on a full charge.
