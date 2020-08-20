Thailand July domestic car sales tumble 24.8% y/y: Industry federation

Thailand July domestic car sales tumble 24.8% y/y: Industry federation1 min read . 10:43 AM IST
- The sales, however, rose 2.28% from June, helped by easing coronavirus restrictions and Bangkok's international motor show.
Domestic car sales in Thailand shrank for a 14th straight month in July, dropping 24.8% from a year earlier to 59,335 vehicles as the coronavirus outbreak crushed demand, the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) said on Thursday.
But sales rose 2.28% from June, helped by easing virus restrictions and Bangkok's international motor show, it said.
In June, car sales declined 32.6% from a year earlier.
Thailand is a regional vehicle production and export base for the world's top automobile manufacturers.
