Tata Nexon, Nexon EV facelift to launch: What should be the price?
Here are all the live and latest updates from the launch of Tata Nexon facelift and Nexon EV facelift event.
Tata Nexon and Nexon EV facelift: Price expectations
The outgoing version of the Tata Nexon SUV was offered at a starting price of ₹7.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The price went up to ₹14.60 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-spec XZA Plus LUXS variant with 1.5-litre diesel unit. The new Nexon SUV price is expected to start from ₹7.50 lakh and is likely to go up to around ₹15-lakh mark. Reports claimed the price of Nexon has been leaked and will start from ₹7.39 lakh. However, Tata Motors issued a clarification that it is not true.
As far as the price of the Nexon EV facelift is concerned, Tata Motors has been offering the electric SUV in two versions - Prime and Max. They were priced between ₹16.50 lakh and ₹19.54 lakh (ex-showroom). The new Nexon EV price is likely to start from around ₹15 lakh and go up to ₹20 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom.
Nexon EV and its significance in resurgence of Tata Motors
Nexon EV will remain one of the significant models to roll out of Tata Motors' assembly lines. It is the first electric vehicle that has raised hope of EVs becoming mainstream in India. Every two out of five electric cars sold in India are Tata Nexon EV. Such is the dominance of the electric SUV, that it contributes nearly half of EV sales for the carmaker. Tata is currently the undisputed leader in the electric passenger vehicle segment with a whopping market share of more than 80 per cent. That is to say four out of every five electric cars sold in India are from Tata Motors. Together with its ICE avatar, the Nexon EV forms a formidable brand that is threatening the popularity of some of its fancier Korean rivals.
Tata Nexon's rise as India's best-selling SUV
Tata Motors forayed into the sub-four metre SUV segment with the Nexon SUV for the first time in 2017. At that time, Nexon had its struggle to measure up to some of its key rivals like the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and Hyundai Venue. Soon, more rivals joined in with the likes of Kia Sonet, Mahindra XUV300 and others. As more feature-rich models crowded one of the most competitive segments, Nexon remained merely as one of the choices. The tides turned when Tata Motors launched the second generation Nexon SUV, as well as its electric version in India in 2020. Together, Nexon as a brand started to gain popularity. In the past couple of years, the sales shot up to take it to the top of best-selling SUVs in India. It has remained among the top five models bought every month, giving a much important boost in sales to the carmaker.