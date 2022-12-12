HT Auto
Tesla urges owners of Model Y electric sedan to get suspension fasteners checked

Tesla has once again issued a recall for the Model Y electric sedans, urging the owners to get the the suspension fasteners checked. A batch of 6,000 Model Y sedans were last year recalled for loose brake calliper bolts and were hauled back to service centers. Brakes and suspensions are something a driver wouldn't want to have messed up in his/her car.

| Updated on: 12 Dec 2022, 17:32 PM
The problem has occurred due to a malfunction with the production tool used in the Austin, Texas plant to secure the left-hand front suspension lateral link to the Model Y's subframe. During November 1 and 2 of this year, the tool was out of action due to a faulty sensor, meaning the bolts had to be manually torqued by a technician.

However, later that month, during a routine quality inspection, the Tesla Service discovered incorrectly torqued bolts on a car that was meant for delivery. This led to the technicians checking all cars built during the affected period but not yet delivered being. More bolts were found to be fastened to the wrong torque, which resulted in Tesla contacting owners and recalling affected cars.

And since the issue took place during a short span of time, it did not involve tens of thousands of cars but only nine Model Ys were identified with this issue. However, these might not be dangerously defective. However, the description of the problem in the National Highway Traffic Safety Association (NHTSA) recall notice sounds quite dramatic, warning of suspension components coming adrift, cars going out of control and potential crashes.

But before any of this happens, Tesla has started notifying service centers of the problem early this month and begin letting Model Y owners know on February.

First Published Date: 12 Dec 2022, 17:32 PM IST
TAGS: Tesla Tesla Model Y Model Y
